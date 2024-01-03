en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

St Mirren’s Goalkeeper Zach Hemming Reflects on Celtic Defeat

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
St Mirren’s Goalkeeper Zach Hemming Reflects on Celtic Defeat

The Scottish Premiership witnessed a decisive clash as St Mirren succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Celtic, a game marked by early goals from Daizen Maeda, Matt O’Riley, and Greg Taylor. The match was further skewed when St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya was sent off in the first half, leaving the squad a man down for the rest of the game.

St Mirren’s Predicament

As Celtic proceeded to dominate the match, creating a barrage of scoring opportunities and holding onto possession, St Mirren found themselves significantly disadvantaged. However, the team’s goalkeeper, Zach Hemming, chose to look at the situation from a broader perspective. Despite the setback, Hemming expressed satisfaction with his performance, while acknowledging the collective challenge the team faced due to the early setback.

Unity and Resolve

As the dust settles, Hemming emphasized the unity within the squad and projected confidence in their ability to bounce back after the winter break. Such a sentiment stands as a testament to the team’s spirit and their determination to not let this defeat erode their morale. Hemming also pointed out St Mirren’s positive start to the season, which has successfully placed them in the fifth position in the league.

The Road Ahead

While the recent form has been a cause for concern, Hemming remained optimistic about the team’s future prospects. He credited the squad’s cohesion and the unwavering support from their fans. He urged supporters to continue backing the team, suggesting that their encouragement could play a pivotal role in maintaining or even improving their league position by the season’s end.

Meanwhile, Ross County also suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Aberdeen, which leaves them second bottom in the Premiership table, with Aberdeen moving up to the eighth position.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Philadelphia Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in the Balance

By Salman Khan

Eric Gray: The New York Giants' Potential Game-Changer in the 2024 Season

By Salman Khan

Toti Gomes and Wolverhampton Wanderers Stand in Solidarity with Local Homeless Charity

By Salman Khan

Matthew Slater Defends Trent Brown Amidst Questions of Commitment

By Salman Khan

Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrog ...
@Football · 28 mins
Alan Brazil Slams Rangers Manager Philippe Clement as 'Moody and Arrog ...
heart comment 0
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘China Tour’ Ignites Frenzy Among Chinese Football Fans

By Salman Khan

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'China Tour' Ignites Frenzy Among Chinese Football Fans
Moment of Brilliance Gives Wales Lead Over England, Spotlight on Joe Hart

By Salman Khan

Moment of Brilliance Gives Wales Lead Over England, Spotlight on Joe Hart
Dublin Triumphs over Tyrone in Gaelic Football Clash: A Return to Form

By Salman Khan

Dublin Triumphs over Tyrone in Gaelic Football Clash: A Return to Form
Financial Fair Play Charges Loom Over Premier League Clubs

By Salman Khan

Financial Fair Play Charges Loom Over Premier League Clubs
Latest Headlines
World News
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
41 seconds
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
43 seconds
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
1 min
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
2 mins
St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men's Inter Parish Cup
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
3 mins
Gran Turismo Sport Delisted from PlayStation Store Ahead of Server Shutdown
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
3 mins
Auburn's Defense Shows Promise Amid Key Absences in Music City Bowl
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
4 mins
Brussels Metro Stations to Promote Health with New Vending Machines
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
4 mins
January 6th Protester Files Lawsuit Alleging Excessive Police Force
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
4 mins
Mike Tomlin's Dual Influence: The Defensive Coach with an Offensive Impact
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app