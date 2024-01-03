St Mirren’s Goalkeeper Zach Hemming Reflects on Celtic Defeat

The Scottish Premiership witnessed a decisive clash as St Mirren succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Celtic, a game marked by early goals from Daizen Maeda, Matt O’Riley, and Greg Taylor. The match was further skewed when St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya was sent off in the first half, leaving the squad a man down for the rest of the game.

St Mirren’s Predicament

As Celtic proceeded to dominate the match, creating a barrage of scoring opportunities and holding onto possession, St Mirren found themselves significantly disadvantaged. However, the team’s goalkeeper, Zach Hemming, chose to look at the situation from a broader perspective. Despite the setback, Hemming expressed satisfaction with his performance, while acknowledging the collective challenge the team faced due to the early setback.

Unity and Resolve

As the dust settles, Hemming emphasized the unity within the squad and projected confidence in their ability to bounce back after the winter break. Such a sentiment stands as a testament to the team’s spirit and their determination to not let this defeat erode their morale. Hemming also pointed out St Mirren’s positive start to the season, which has successfully placed them in the fifth position in the league.

The Road Ahead

While the recent form has been a cause for concern, Hemming remained optimistic about the team’s future prospects. He credited the squad’s cohesion and the unwavering support from their fans. He urged supporters to continue backing the team, suggesting that their encouragement could play a pivotal role in maintaining or even improving their league position by the season’s end.

Meanwhile, Ross County also suffered a 3-0 home defeat against Aberdeen, which leaves them second bottom in the Premiership table, with Aberdeen moving up to the eighth position.