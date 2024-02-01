St Mirren Eyes Motherwell's Blair Spittal Amid Transfer Market Challenges

The Scottish football landscape is abuzz with potential player movements as St Mirren eye Motherwell's Blair Spittal, whose contract is set to expire this summer. The Paisley-based club seeks to bolster its midfield, making a pre-contract agreement with Spittal a tantalizing prospect.

Stephen Frail's Take on Spittal's Future

Motherwell's Assistant Manager, Stephen Frail, lauded Spittal's performance and versatility, expressing his desire to keep the midfielder within their ranks. Blair Spittal has been a cornerstone for Motherwell, and his potential exit could create a significant void. Frail said, "I'd be surprised if there weren't other approaches for him." This statement highlights his understanding of Spittal's value and the inevitable interest from other clubs.

Challenges in the Transfer Market

Frail also shared insights into Motherwell's struggles in the transfer market. With competitors like St Mirren and Kilmarnock brandishing larger budgets, securing quality players becomes increasingly challenging. The recent signing of Curtis Main by Dundee was cited as an example of the intensifying competition.

Adam Montgomery's Injury Update

Frail also discussed Adam Montgomery, a young talent on loan from Celtic, who is currently on the sidelines due to injury. Despite the hamstring setback, Frail remains hopeful for Montgomery's return before the season concludes. He praised Montgomery's talent and how well he fits into Motherwell's style of play. However, he confirmed that Montgomery's rehabilitation will be managed by Celtic, following FIFA regulations.