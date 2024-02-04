St Michael's and Mount Lourdes Dominate School Cross-Country Event

St Michael's and Mount Lourdes emerged as heavyweights in a recent school cross-country event, showcasing a remarkable display of athleticism and team spirit. With St Michael's bagging four of five team titles and Mount Lourdes securing three, the event was a testament to the tireless training and determination of these young athletes.

Impressive Streak for St Michael's

St Michael's proved to be a formidable force, clinching four out of the five titles on offer. The school's triumphant streak included team gold in the Senior Boys, Junior Boys, and Minor Boys races. Frank Buchanan of St Michael's led the pack in the Senior Boys race, contributing significantly to his school's victory. The Junior Boys category saw Jack Donnelly and Nathan Coyle from St Michael's clinch the first and second places, respectively, further securing their team's dominance. In the Minor Boys race, Piaras Toner fought his way to the top, securing first place and resulting in another team gold for St Michael's.

Mount Lourdes Shines in Girls' Races

Mount Lourdes equally demonstrated their prowess, especially in the girls' section where they claimed three team victories. This included individual gold in the Senior Girls and Mini Girls races. Annabelle McKenzie and Orlagh Kelly from Mount Lourdes had impressive finishes in the Junior Girls race, helping their school secure team gold. The Minor Girls race saw Megan Mullally leading Mount Lourdes to victory, buoyed by the strong support from her teammates. In the Mini Girls race, Kate Kelly of Mount Lourdes emerged victorious, adding another team gold to their tally.

Notable Performances

Amid the intense competition, several individual performances stood out. Annabel Morrison of Enniskillen Royal Grammar School (ERGS) won the Senior race in the girls' category. Her colleagues, Ellie Dunlop and Isobella Wright, also made their mark with top 20 finishes in the Intermediate Girls race. In the Intermediate Boys race, Harry McKenzie of ERGS claimed the gold, leading his school to silver in the team category.

This event served as a platform for these promising young athletes, highlighting their potential and the strength of both St Michael's and Mount Lourdes' cross-country teams.