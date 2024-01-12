en English
St Mary’s University College Edges Out ATU Sligo in Gaelic Football Thriller

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
St Mary’s University College Edges Out ATU Sligo in Gaelic Football Thriller

In an intensely contested Gaelic football match, St Mary’s University College edged out ATU Sligo, marking a thrilling start to the Sigerson Cup. The closely fought encounter saw the Belfast college take a five-point lead by halftime, only to nearly lose their grip on the game as ATU Sligo mounted a strong second-half comeback.

A Nail-Biting Showdown

The match, characterized by a riveting display of skill and strategy, saw St Mary’s and ATU Sligo vie for dominance from the first whistle. Despite the initial momentum carried by St Mary’s, a scoreless period in the second half allowed ATU Sligo to claw back into contention. Their burst of four points in five minutes leveled the score, pushing the game towards a potential extra-time scenario.

Decisive Moments

However, the game was decided in the final minute when St Mary’s player Fergal O’Brien scored a decisive point, securing the victory for his team. Jude Campbell was another standout performer for St Mary’s, contributing four points to the team’s tally. On the other side, ATU Sligo’s Jack Lavin and Daire O’Boyle were instrumental in their team’s fightback, each scoring two points from frees.

St Mary’s Holds On

Despite the late surge by ATU Sligo, St Mary’s managed to hold on to their early lead. Their defense stood strong, repelling the Sligo rally and ensuring their advancement in the competition. The final scoreline read: St Mary’s University College 0-9, ATU Sligo 0-8.

Ireland Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

