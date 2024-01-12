St Mary’s University College Edges Out ATU Sligo in Gaelic Football Thriller

In an intensely contested Gaelic football match, St Mary’s University College edged out ATU Sligo, marking a thrilling start to the Sigerson Cup. The closely fought encounter saw the Belfast college take a five-point lead by halftime, only to nearly lose their grip on the game as ATU Sligo mounted a strong second-half comeback.

A Nail-Biting Showdown

The match, characterized by a riveting display of skill and strategy, saw St Mary’s and ATU Sligo vie for dominance from the first whistle. Despite the initial momentum carried by St Mary’s, a scoreless period in the second half allowed ATU Sligo to claw back into contention. Their burst of four points in five minutes leveled the score, pushing the game towards a potential extra-time scenario.

Decisive Moments

However, the game was decided in the final minute when St Mary’s player Fergal O’Brien scored a decisive point, securing the victory for his team. Jude Campbell was another standout performer for St Mary’s, contributing four points to the team’s tally. On the other side, ATU Sligo’s Jack Lavin and Daire O’Boyle were instrumental in their team’s fightback, each scoring two points from frees.

St Mary’s Holds On

Despite the late surge by ATU Sligo, St Mary’s managed to hold on to their early lead. Their defense stood strong, repelling the Sligo rally and ensuring their advancement in the competition. The final scoreline read: St Mary’s University College 0-9, ATU Sligo 0-8.