St. Mary’s Little League Calls for Umpires: An Opportunity to Shape Young Athletes’ Future

In a call to all baseball and softball enthusiasts, St. Mary’s Little League, stationed in the heart of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, is actively scouting for individuals to join its reputable team of umpires for the impending 2024 season. The league’s pursuit is more than just recruiting; it’s about nurturing a community that values integrity, passion for the game, and the will to foster a positive competitive environment for its young athletes.

Open Invitation to All

St. Mary’s Little League’s invitation is not limited to former athletes or those with prior experience. It extends to parents, sports enthusiasts, and anyone who wishes to be closely involved in youth sports. The league believes that everyone has something unique to contribute, and no prior experience is required to become a part of this vibrant youth program.

A Role with Reward

Joining the esteemed team of umpires at St. Mary’s Little League is not just a commitment—it’s a comprehensive and rewarding opportunity. Umpires play a vital role in shaping the sporting experience for young athletes, ensuring fair play, and maintaining the spirit of the game. It’s a position that offers not just a front-row seat to the action, but also a chance to influence the game positively.

Express Your Interest

Those interested in embracing this opportunity and becoming part of the St. Mary’s Little League Umpire team are encouraged to get in touch with Bradly Wathen, the Umpire in Chief. Bradly can be reached at [email protected] for more information and to express interest in this rewarding opportunity.