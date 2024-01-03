en English
Sports

St. Mary’s Little League Calls for Umpires: An Opportunity to Shape Young Athletes’ Future

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
In a call to all baseball and softball enthusiasts, St. Mary’s Little League, stationed in the heart of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, is actively scouting for individuals to join its reputable team of umpires for the impending 2024 season. The league’s pursuit is more than just recruiting; it’s about nurturing a community that values integrity, passion for the game, and the will to foster a positive competitive environment for its young athletes.

Open Invitation to All

St. Mary’s Little League’s invitation is not limited to former athletes or those with prior experience. It extends to parents, sports enthusiasts, and anyone who wishes to be closely involved in youth sports. The league believes that everyone has something unique to contribute, and no prior experience is required to become a part of this vibrant youth program.

A Role with Reward

Joining the esteemed team of umpires at St. Mary’s Little League is not just a commitment—it’s a comprehensive and rewarding opportunity. Umpires play a vital role in shaping the sporting experience for young athletes, ensuring fair play, and maintaining the spirit of the game. It’s a position that offers not just a front-row seat to the action, but also a chance to influence the game positively.

Express Your Interest

Those interested in embracing this opportunity and becoming part of the St. Mary’s Little League Umpire team are encouraged to get in touch with Bradly Wathen, the Umpire in Chief. Bradly can be reached at [email protected] for more information and to express interest in this rewarding opportunity.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

