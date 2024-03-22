St. Mary's Gaels Clinch West Coast Conference Titles, Secure NCAA Tournament Spot

By Francesca Pollio Fenton CNA Staff, Mar 21, 2024 - The St. Mary's Gaels men's basketball team carved a historic path this season, clinching both the West Coast Conference regular season and tournament titles on March 12, thereby securing an automatic bid for the NCAA men's tournament. This remarkable achievement marks the third instance in program history where the team has secured both titles in the same season, propelling them into their fifth tournament title. Their journey through the season has been stellar, with the Gaels losing only one game since the turn of the year, finishing the regular season with a 26-7 record, and entering the tournament as the No. 5 seed in the West Region.

Historic Performance and Upcoming Challenges

St. Mary's College, boasting a proud tradition since its establishment in 1863, has seen its basketball program grow exponentially under the guidance of the De La Salle Christian Brothers. The Gaels' performance this season has not only solidified their position as a formidable force within the West Coast Conference but also on the national stage. With a first-round game against the No. 12 Grand Canyon Antelopes, the Gaels are poised for a deep run in the NCAA tournament, reflecting the culmination of hard work, strategic gameplay, and a strong defensive setup that has been the hallmark of their season.

Community and Alumni Support

The Gaels' success has rallied the St. Mary's community and alumni, with significant attendance and support witnessed during their championship game victory over Gonzaga. Denny Bulcao, a St. Mary's alum and former play-by-play announcer for the Gaels, expressed optimism about the team's chances in the NCAA tournament, highlighting the potential for a Sweet 16 appearance or beyond. The team's defense, rebounding strength, and key players such as guard Aidan Mahaney and forward Alex Ducas have been instrumental in their success, alongside the leadership of point guard Augustas Marciulionis.

Looking Ahead

As St. Mary's prepares for its NCAA tournament journey, the focus remains on maintaining the momentum and strategic gameplay that have defined their season. The team's ability to minimize mistakes, coupled with strong leadership on and off the court, sets the stage for what could be a historic run in the tournament. With the backing of a passionate alumni base and the strategic acumen of head coach Randy Bennett, the Gaels are not just participants in the tournament but contenders for the title.

The success of the St. Mary's Gaels this season is a testament to the power of teamwork, strategic planning, and community support. As they embark on their NCAA tournament journey, the Gaels carry with them not just the hopes of their immediate community, but also the legacy of a program that has consistently demonstrated resilience, excellence, and a commitment to the highest ideals of sportsmanship.