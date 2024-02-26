St. Mary's College Lacrosse Captain Reaches 100 Career Points in Season-Opening Blowout

On a crisp February afternoon, the St. Mary's College of Maryland women's lacrosse team etched a memorable chapter in their athletic annals. Their season opener against Trinity Washington University wasn't just a game; it was a statement. Dominating the field from the first whistle, the Seahawks soared to a 24-0 victory, a testament to their collective strength and strategic prowess. But amid the team's jubilant cheers, one milestone stood out: the senior captain from Baltimore, a guiding force on and off the field, surpassed 100 career points, marking a personal and historic achievement for both herself and the college.

A Historic Achievement

The game, held on February 24th, was more than just a non-conference match; it was a showcase of determination, skill, and leadership. The senior captain, whose journey from a freshman with potential to a seasoned leader has inspired many, delivered an outstanding performance. Contributing three assists, she played a pivotal role in the Seahawks' offensive onslaught, directly assisting in the team's ninth goal. This accomplishment not only highlighted her individual talent but also underscored the collaborative spirit that defines St. Mary's lacrosse.

Team Effort Shines Through

While the captain's milestone was a focal point, the victory was a collective effort. A total of 13 players from the Seahawks' roster found their way onto the score sheet, demonstrating the depth and versatility of the team. This balanced attack not only overwhelmed Trinity Washington University but also sent a clear message to future opponents: St. Mary's is not reliant on any single player; it is a cohesive unit, ready to face any challenge.

Looking Ahead

As the St. Mary's College women's lacrosse team reflects on this resounding victory, they are mindful that it is just the beginning. The road ahead is long, with more formidable opponents waiting. But for now, they can savor this win and the remarkable achievement of their senior captain. Her milestone is not just a personal accolade; it's a beacon of inspiration for her teammates and future generations of Seahawks. With a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging talents, St. Mary's looks towards the future with optimism, ready to build on their winning start to the 2024 season.