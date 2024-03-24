St Mary’s Academy Triumphs in Inaugural HHV Whitchurch Creamery Ice Cream Inter-Schools Chess Tournament

On March 21st, Dominica witnessed the culmination of the HHV Whitchurch Creamery Ice Cream Inter-Schools Chess Tournament, an event that showcased the strategic prowess of young minds from four competing schools: Dominica Grammar School, Orion Academy, Isaiah Thomas Secondary, and St Mary’s Academy. This competition, structured with a 4-member team format and 30+30 time controls, highlighted the students' chess skills acquired over months of preparation.

Advertisment

Competitive Spirit and Strategic Gameplay

In the semi-finals, St Mary's Academy (SMA) demonstrated superior strategy by defeating Orion Academy 3 to 1, while Isaiah Thomas Secondary School (ITSS) secured a victory against Dominica Grammar School with the same score. These wins set the stage for a thrilling final between SMA and ITSS, which initially ended in a 2-2 tie in the classical time control. However, SMA clinched the title by winning the rapid play-off 3 to 1. Meanwhile, in the battle for third place, Orion Academy outplayed Dominica Grammar School, securing a 3 to 1 victory.

Award Ceremony and Acknowledgments

Advertisment

The Dominica Chess Federation, elated by the success of the tournament, awarded cash prizes, trophies, and chess sets to the top teams, acknowledging their hard work, strategic thinking, and sportsmanship. Special congratulations were extended to St Mary’s Academy for their outstanding performance throughout the tournament. This event not only celebrated the winners but also emphasized the importance of chess in fostering critical thinking and problem-solving abilities among students. The federation also expressed gratitude towards HHV Whitchurch & Co. Ltd. for their significant support as the main sponsor.

The Future of Chess in Schools

This inaugural tournament marks a significant milestone in promoting chess within schools in Dominica, highlighting the game's educational value and its role in enhancing cognitive skills among the youth. By encouraging more students to engage in chess, the federation aims to cultivate a culture of strategic thinking and resilience, paving the way for future tournaments that will continue to inspire and challenge young minds.

As the curtains close on this year's tournament, the Dominica Chess Federation looks forward to the continued growth of chess in schools. This event not only provided a platform for students to showcase their skills but also highlighted the potential for chess to become an integral part of the educational curriculum, fostering a new generation of thinkers and strategists in Dominica.