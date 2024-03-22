St Mary’s Academy Triumphs in Dominica Inter-Schools Chess Tournament 2023

On March 21st, Dominica's young chess prodigies from four leading schools clashed in the keenly contested HHV Whitchurch Creamery Ice Cream Inter-Schools Chess Tournament. The event showcased the strategic prowess of students from the Dominica Grammar School, Orion Academy, Isaiah Thomas Secondary, and St Mary’s Academy, culminating in a gripping finale that crowned St Mary’s Academy as the champions.

Advertisment

Intense Battles Lead to Final Showdown

The semi-finals set the stage with St Mary’s Academy securing a 3-1 victory over Orion Academy, while Isaiah Thomas Secondary dispatched Dominica Grammar School with an identical scoreline. These victories set up a thrilling final, where St Mary’s Academy and Isaiah Thomas Secondary battled to a 2-2 draw in classic time control, only for St Mary’s to clinch the title with a 3-1 win in the rapid play-off. Meanwhile, in a battle for third place, Orion Academy redeemed themselves with a 3-1 win against Dominica Grammar School.

Prizes and Commendations

Advertisment

The Dominica Chess Federation, expressing satisfaction with the tournament's success, awarded the winners, St Mary’s Academy, and the runners-up with cash prizes, trophies, and chess sets. Such incentives are seen as vital for encouraging the continued participation and development of young players in the chess community. Acknowledgment was also given to HHV Whitchurch & Co. Ltd. for their generous sponsorship, which made the event possible and highlighted the growing support for chess as a competitive and intellectual pursuit among the youth in Dominica.

Looking Forward

The tournament not only celebrated the achievements of the winning teams but also underscored the importance of chess in fostering strategic thinking, patience, and sportsmanship among students. The Dominica Chess Federation’s commitment to nurturing young talent through such competitions promises an exciting future for chess in the region. As the curtains close on this year’s event, schools and students are already looking forward to next year’s tournament, with hopes of returning stronger, wiser, and ready to challenge the reigning champions.