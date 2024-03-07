St. Louis High School Water Polo Stars to Watch: Spotlight on Bryant, Conway, and More

As the high school water polo season dives into action, five standout players from the St. Louis area are making waves and setting the stage for an unforgettable season. Leading the pack are Parkway Central's Tyler Bryant and Ian Conway, Lafayette's Noah Schott, Kirkwood's Matt Wedlock, and SLUH's Evan Zimmerman, each bringing remarkable talent and achievements to the pool.

Advertisment

Dynamic Duo from Parkway Central

Tyler Bryant, a senior at Parkway Central, has made significant strides since his All-Metro third-team selection two years ago. Last season, he scored 121 goals, ranking second in Missouri Water Polo, and led the area with 312 points, earning the MWP Dick Newman offensive player of the year award. His teammate, Ian Conway, also a senior, has been recognized as the area's top goalkeeper for the second consecutive year, boasting 26 wins, a goals against average of 5.09, and 280 saves. Conway's prowess between the posts has earned him a spot to play water polo at Wagner.

Scoring Sensations and Defensive Titans

Advertisment

Noah Schott, a senior from Lafayette, emerged as Missouri Water Polo's most prolific goal scorer last spring, leading with 128 goals. Matt Wedlock of Kirkwood demonstrated his offensive capabilities with 106 goals, ranking fifth in the state. Meanwhile, Evan Zimmerman, a junior from SLUH, contributed significantly to his team's success with 63 goals. These athletes have not only scored impressively but also garnered recognition through All-Metro selections and conference honors, showcasing their comprehensive skills in the sport.

Future Prospects and Season Expectations

As these athletes embark on what promises to be a thrilling season, their past accomplishments and future potential set them apart as players to watch. With Bryant and Conway's leadership at Parkway Central, Schott's scoring prowess, Wedlock's offensive contributions, and Zimmerman's rising talent, the St. Louis high school water polo scene is brimming with talent. Their performances could very well dictate the pace and outcome of the season, making every match a must-watch event for fans and scouts alike.

Their dedication and achievements not only highlight their personal commitment to excellence but also underscore the vibrant and competitive spirit of high school water polo in the St. Louis area. As the season progresses, these athletes are not just playing for their schools but are also laying down a marker for the future of the sport in Missouri.