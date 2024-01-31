St Louis CITY SC Extends Contract with Coach Bradley Carnell after Impressive Debut Season

St Louis CITY SC, a freshman team in Major League Soccer (MLS) 2023, has secured a contract extension with head coach Bradley Carnell following a standout debut season. The team topped the Western Conference standings with 56 points from 34 games, setting a record with 17 wins, 5 draws, and 12 losses. This feat placed them amongst the league's best teams in terms of victories, with only Orlando City and Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati having more wins.

Carnell's Leadership and the Winning Tradition

Carnell's leadership and high-pressing system were instrumental in the team's record-breaking results, establishing St Louis CITY SC as a competitive force in the league. His previous experiences as an assistant coach and interim head coach in MLS also contributed to his success with the new club. The contract extension, whose terms remain undisclosed, reflects the club management's faith in Carnell's leadership and their commitment to a winning tradition.

Offensive Prowess

St Louis CITY SC's offensive strategy also garnered attention, with the team scoring the third-highest number of goals in the league. Key contributions from Joao Klauss, Nicholas Gioacchini, and Samuel Adeniran were pivotal in this achievement. Despite their impressive regular season, the team's run in the MLS Cup playoffs was cut short following a first-round defeat by Sporting Kansas City.

Looking Forward to 2024 Season

Carnell expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue with the club and demonstrated his excitement about building on the strong foundation laid in their first year. The team is set to commence their 2024 season with the Concacaf Champions Cup against Houston Dynamo, followed by the regular season opener against Real Salt Lake.