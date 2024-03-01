St. Louis Cardinals Unveil Budweiser Ballpark Pass for 2024: Unlimited Games at $39.99/Month

The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing back a fan-favorite ticket plan, the Budweiser Ballpark Pass, for the 2024 season, offering an unbeatable deal for die-hard baseball fans. At a monthly rate of $39.99, this innovative subscription service grants Cardinals supporters the freedom to attend as many home games as they wish, excluding the season opener.

Exceptional Value for Cardinals Fans

For those looking to soak up every pitch, hit, and home run, the Budweiser Ballpark Pass is a game-changer. Subscribers will receive a standing-room ticket for each game through the MLB Ballpark app, allowing them to experience the game from various vantage points within Busch Stadium. The Budweiser Terrace, among other social areas in the stadium, offers a vibrant atmosphere for fans to enjoy the game with fellow enthusiasts. Furthermore, subscribers are entitled to special promotional giveaways, adding value to an already attractive package.

Seamless and Convenient Access

Purchasing the Budweiser Ballpark Pass is straightforward and user-friendly. Interested fans can secure their pass by visiting the official St. Louis Cardinals website. The pass, which is non-transferable, ensures entry to all home games directly through the MLB Ballpark app on supported iPhone and Android phones. This digital-first approach not only simplifies access to games but also aligns with modern ticketing solutions, offering convenience and security.

Renewal and Exclusions

The Budweiser Ballpark Pass is designed for the ardent Cardinals supporter, with automatic monthly renewals ensuring that fans won't miss a single game. While the pass includes access to an extensive lineup of regular-season games, it's important to note that the home opener on April 4 is excluded from this offer. Nonetheless, the pass represents a significant saving and a unique opportunity to experience the electric atmosphere of Busch Stadium throughout the season.

As the 2024 season approaches, the St. Louis Cardinals' innovative ticketing solution highlights the team's commitment to enhancing fan experiences and making baseball more accessible. The Budweiser Ballpark Pass not only offers exceptional value but also fosters a sense of community among Cardinals fans, ensuring that Busch Stadium remains one of the most vibrant and welcoming venues in Major League Baseball.