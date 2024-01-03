en English
Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts

The St. Louis Cardinals, in a significant move, have roped in right-hander Joe Corbett, catcher Gavin Collins, and outfielder Matt Lloyd on minor league contracts. Each of these players, an All-Star in the American Association in 2023, has showcased promising abilities in their respective roles.

Joe Corbett: A Strikeout Specialist

Joe Corbett, known for his impressive strikeout abilities, has notched up 106 strikeouts in just 63 2/3 innings across various leagues. His last stint in affiliated baseball was with the Texas Rangers’ farm system in 2022. With a career minor league ERA of 3.67, Corbett has exhibited substantial promise in his journey so far.

Gavin Collins: An Offensive Powerhouse

During his first independent league season, Gavin Collins put up his best offensive performance yet. He hit an impressive .314, smashing 10 home runs for the Kansas City Monarchs. Collins, who has experience up to the Class AAA level, has mostly maintained around a .246 average in his minor league career.

Matt Lloyd: Consistent Performer

After being released by the Cincinnati Reds, Matt Lloyd joined the Sioux City Explorers. He tied for third-most in the league with 27 doubles and finished the season with a notable .321 batting average. Lloyd also demonstrated his strong performance in the Mexican Pacific Winter League.

While these three players have not reached the pinnacle of their professional careers, their recent signings with the Cardinals indicate their potential for growth and contribution to the team’s minor league system. The Cardinals, who are looking to fill the void left by the retirement of three icons Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols, and Adam Wainwright, have made significant changes to their strategy. Besides these signings, the team has also brought in veteran pitchers Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson, focusing on establishing a winning culture and leadership in the clubhouse.

Manager Oliver Marmol’s future with the team remains uncertain as his original three-year contract concludes. The decision to bring in new starting pitchers also reflects a strategy to buy time and develop young pitching prospects for the 2025 rotation. With the contract status of Paul Goldschmidt and the potential impact of young players Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn on the 2025 team’s performance, the Cardinals’ strategy seems to be leaning towards developing a balance between experienced veterans and promising young talent for a brighter future.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

