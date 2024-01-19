St. Louis Cardinals Adjust After Disappointing Season, Blues' Playoff Hopes Dim

The St. Louis Cardinals ended their previous season with a less than stellar performance, recording a disappointing 71-91. Falling significantly short of the over-under betting line of 86.5 wins established by sportsbooks, the team found themselves at the bottom of their division for the first time in over three decades. This outcome has not only led to an overhaul of the Cardinals' starting pitching staff but also resulted in local sportsbooks presenting a slightly lower betting total for their victories in the forthcoming season.

Advertisment

A New Season, A New Hope

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently leading the projected victories for the upcoming season. However, the odds for the Cardinals to clinch the coveted National League Central Division title are not set in stone. Different sportsbooks are divided in their predictions, with some favoring the Cardinals, while others lean towards the Chicago Cubs. This disparity in betting odds extends to the National League pennant and the World Series, underlining the importance of scrutinizing multiple sportsbooks for more favorable betting odds.

St. Louis Blues' Playoff Hopes Dwindle

Advertisment

In a contrasting scenario, the St. Louis Blues, the city's National Hockey League (NHL) team, is witnessing a slide in their prospects after a coaching change. This has resulted in a perceived decrease in their odds of securing a playoff berth, as indicated by sportsbooks.

The High-Stakes Bet That Wasn't

In a recent high-stakes betting contest in Las Vegas, a gambler took the risk of rejecting a split of a $9.267 million pot, choosing to play on instead. This decision proved costly, with the gambler being ousted from the contest shortly after. The remaining contenders agreed to a split, each walking away with a hefty sum exceeding $2.3 million.

As the Cardinals gear up to improve their standing in the forthcoming season, and the Blues navigate through a challenging phase, the local sports landscape remains a hotbed of anticipation and speculation. Whether these teams fulfill their potential or fall short once again will form the narrative of St. Louis' sports story in the coming months.