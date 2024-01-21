St. Louis Blues Face Playoff Hurdles Post-Coach Change; Marc-Andre Fleury Trade Chatter Grows

It's been a turbulent time for the St. Louis Blues. Following the dismissal of coach Craig Berube, the team has managed to pull together a 9-5-1 run under the stewardship of new coach Drew Bannister. Despite this uptick in form, a daunting journey lies ahead if they are to make the playoffs. Currently, the Blues trail three teams in the race and have only managed to chain together three consecutive victories twice.

St. Louis Blues: Adapting to Change

The team's roster also faces potential upheaval. A number of potential unrestricted free agents (UFAs) could depart at the end of the season, and trades involving those with terms on their contracts are becoming more prevalent in the offseason than around the Trade Deadline. However, this process is further complicated by the existence of five players with full no-trade clauses, including Jordan Binnington, Torey Krug, and Justin Faulk. This presents a significant obstacle for General Manager Doug Armstrong in terms of orchestrating trades and reshaping the team.

Decisions on the Horizon

Another critical task for the Blues is to evaluate their current personnel. Players like Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou are on the brink of proving themselves as long-term assets for the team. The upcoming games could be decisive in determining their future with the Blues.

Unsettled Wilds and Fleury's Future

Elsewhere in the NHL, as the Minnesota Wild's performance wanes, rumors have begun to swirl about the potential trade of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Despite his age, 39-year-old Fleury has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform exceptionally in the latter half of the season. Minnesota's General Manager Bill Guerin may entertain the idea of a trade if a worthwhile opportunity presents itself. However, it remains uncertain whether Fleury himself is open to such a move. This question could hang in the balance until we inch closer to the Trade Deadline on March 8th.