St. Joseph’s Women’s Basketball: A Winning Streak and a Crucial Showdown Ahead

St. Joseph’s women’s basketball team continues to carve a victorious path, most recently marking a 77-62 win against Duquesne. This triumph places them at an impressive 15-2 overall record, a testament to the strength and determination of the team led by veteran coach Cindy Griffin.

Gaining Momentum

The Hawks, as the team is fondly known, hit a minor setback with a loss to Richmond. However, they rebounded with a notable win over St. Louis, a victory that matched Griffin’s best 16-game start in her illustrious 23-year tenure as head coach. Their recent matchup against Duquesne saw them overcome an initial deficit with a game-changing second-quarter run, propelling them to a decisive win.

Standout Performances

The game witnessed standout performances from Laura Ziegler, Talya Brugler, and MacKenzie Smith. The trio together amassed a whopping 66 points, playing a pivotal role in securing the win for the Hawks. But it wasn’t just the offensive prowess that won the day. The Hawks’ defense, recognized as a Top 40 defense nationally, played an equally crucial part. They forced several shot clock violations, effectively thwarting Duquesne’s attempts at gaining ground.

Looking Ahead

With a strong team culture, inspiring leadership, and consistent performances, St. Joseph’s is now gearing up to face La Salle. The upcoming game holds immense significance as a win could secure them the Big 5 women’s title. Coach Griffin underscored the importance of this game, emphasizing team readiness and the need for consistent energy, effort, and enthusiasm. As the Hawks prepare for this crucial showdown, their eyes are firmly set on the prize, ready to continue their successful streak and make their mark in women’s basketball history.