St. Joseph’s University Men’s Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
In a refreshing turn of events, the men’s basketball team at St. Joseph’s University has shown a marked improvement under the guidance of Coach Billy Lange, bringing them into the discussion for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. The team’s journey to this point has been impressive, concluding their nonconference schedule with a commendable 10-3 record, a historic victory over Villanova, a Big 5 Classic championship, and a near triumph against Kentucky, ranked 6th nationally.

A Promising Outlook

The Hawks are currently 13 spots away from securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, a St. Joe’s alum and expert in Bracketology. Lunardi emphasizes the significance of the team’s two Quadrant 1 wins for tournament selection, but also acknowledges a setback due to the team’s loss to Texas A&M-Commerce. However, the team’s prospects look promising as they embark on their Atlantic 10 Conference games, with eight teams in the top 100 NET rankings presenting numerous opportunities for the Hawks to bolster their resume with Quadrant 1 wins.

Key Players and Predictions

Key contributors to the team’s success include Wani Danato, Julian Llopiz, Teagan Hynes, and John Paul Frazier. The Hawks’ upcoming game against the Rhode Island Rams is anticipated with excitement as St. Joseph’s is favored by 6 points, with betting information and odds available on platforms such as FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM. The Hawks’ impressive 10-3 record and strong offense, averaging 77.9 points per game, make them a formidable contender. Defensively, the team has been successful in limiting opponents to a mere 64.7 points per game.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite their success, the Hawks face some challenges, such as the need to defend against three-point shots more effectively. However, opportunities abound for St. Joseph’s. Winning the conference could pave the surest path to a tournament bid. Lunardi estimates the Hawks’ chances of making the NCAA Tournament at 20-25%, an acknowledgement that underscores the team’s potential and the excitement surrounding their upcoming games.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

