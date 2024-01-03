St. Joseph’s Triumphs Over Bates in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

In an adrenaline-charged men’s basketball game on Tuesday night, St. Joseph’s clinched a gripping 84-80 victory over Bates in Gorham. The spotlight shone bright on Ramijo Wani, who emerged as a game-changer in the closing stages, making significant contributions to St. Joseph’s triumph.

A Quartet of Double-Digit Scorers

Wani Danato took center stage, netting a remarkable 23 points for St. Joseph’s and leading a group of four players to score in double figures. St. Joseph’s now stands at a 5-8 record, largely thanks to the combined efforts of Wani and his teammates Julian Llopiz, Teagan Hynes, and John Paul Frazier. Hynes notched a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to his 10 points, speaking volumes about his versatility on the court.

Bates’ Solo Star

Despite the defeat, Bates’ Marc Begin II turned in a stellar performance, scoring an incredible 47 points. However, his solo brilliance wasn’t enough to stave off the loss, leaving Bates at a disappointing 2-9 record.

Other Key Matches

In another game of the night, Colby seized control with a vital run in the second half, defeating Maine Maritime with a final score of 88-74. Lucas Green was the top scorer for Colby with 20 points, pushing the team to improve its record to 7-5. For Maine Maritime, Curt Heinz stood out, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Switching gears to women’s basketball, the University of New England eked out a narrow 64-61 win over Hartford. Kaylee Bayor was the top scorer for UNE with 17 points. In another women’s game, Bowdoin outplayed Husson 68-64, with Sydney Jones netting 23 points for the Polar Bears.

The victories for St. Joseph’s, Colby, UNE, and Bowdoin underscore their competitive edge in the landscape of college basketball.