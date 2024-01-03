St. Joseph’s Triumphs Over Bates in Tightly Contested Basketball Game
In an adrenaline-charged men’s basketball game on Tuesday night, St. Joseph’s clinched a gripping 84-80 victory over Bates in Gorham. The spotlight shone bright on Ramijo Wani, who emerged as a game-changer in the closing stages, making significant contributions to St. Joseph’s triumph.
A Quartet of Double-Digit Scorers
Wani Danato took center stage, netting a remarkable 23 points for St. Joseph’s and leading a group of four players to score in double figures. St. Joseph’s now stands at a 5-8 record, largely thanks to the combined efforts of Wani and his teammates Julian Llopiz, Teagan Hynes, and John Paul Frazier. Hynes notched a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to his 10 points, speaking volumes about his versatility on the court.
Bates’ Solo Star
Despite the defeat, Bates’ Marc Begin II turned in a stellar performance, scoring an incredible 47 points. However, his solo brilliance wasn’t enough to stave off the loss, leaving Bates at a disappointing 2-9 record.
Other Key Matches
In another game of the night, Colby seized control with a vital run in the second half, defeating Maine Maritime with a final score of 88-74. Lucas Green was the top scorer for Colby with 20 points, pushing the team to improve its record to 7-5. For Maine Maritime, Curt Heinz stood out, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.
Switching gears to women’s basketball, the University of New England eked out a narrow 64-61 win over Hartford. Kaylee Bayor was the top scorer for UNE with 17 points. In another women’s game, Bowdoin outplayed Husson 68-64, with Sydney Jones netting 23 points for the Polar Bears.
The victories for St. Joseph’s, Colby, UNE, and Bowdoin underscore their competitive edge in the landscape of college basketball.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments