Sports

St. Joseph’s Triumphs Over Bates in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:15 pm EST
St. Joseph’s Triumphs Over Bates in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

In an adrenaline-charged men’s basketball game on Tuesday night, St. Joseph’s clinched a gripping 84-80 victory over Bates in Gorham. The spotlight shone bright on Ramijo Wani, who emerged as a game-changer in the closing stages, making significant contributions to St. Joseph’s triumph.

A Quartet of Double-Digit Scorers

Wani Danato took center stage, netting a remarkable 23 points for St. Joseph’s and leading a group of four players to score in double figures. St. Joseph’s now stands at a 5-8 record, largely thanks to the combined efforts of Wani and his teammates Julian Llopiz, Teagan Hynes, and John Paul Frazier. Hynes notched a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to his 10 points, speaking volumes about his versatility on the court.

Bates’ Solo Star

Despite the defeat, Bates’ Marc Begin II turned in a stellar performance, scoring an incredible 47 points. However, his solo brilliance wasn’t enough to stave off the loss, leaving Bates at a disappointing 2-9 record.

Other Key Matches

In another game of the night, Colby seized control with a vital run in the second half, defeating Maine Maritime with a final score of 88-74. Lucas Green was the top scorer for Colby with 20 points, pushing the team to improve its record to 7-5. For Maine Maritime, Curt Heinz stood out, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Switching gears to women’s basketball, the University of New England eked out a narrow 64-61 win over Hartford. Kaylee Bayor was the top scorer for UNE with 17 points. In another women’s game, Bowdoin outplayed Husson 68-64, with Sydney Jones netting 23 points for the Polar Bears.

The victories for St. Joseph’s, Colby, UNE, and Bowdoin underscore their competitive edge in the landscape of college basketball.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

