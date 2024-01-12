St Joseph’s, Donaghmore, Storms into MacRory Cup Semi-Finals with Dominant Victory

In a dominant display of football, St Joseph's, Donaghmore, advanced to the semi-finals of the Danske Bank MacRory Cup, overwhelming Abbey CBS with a scoreline of 5-12 to 1-6. The match, held at Father Campbell Park in Coalisland, was a testament to St Joseph's formidable attacking prowess and solid defense.

A Blitzkrieg Start

Setting the tone for the game within the initial 45 seconds, Darragh Donaghy of St Joseph's scored the first goal. By halftime, the scoreline was a commanding 4-7 to 0-3 in favor of St Joseph's, thanks to additional goals from Mattie McNally, Joey Clarke, and Donnacha O'Neill. Abbey CBS, in stark contrast, struggled to keep pace. Their only significant contribution in the first half came from a pair of points from Conall McGeough and a single point from Aaron Maginess.

Continued Dominance

The second half of the game saw St Joseph's maintain their dominance. Jamie McCarthy scored the fifth goal, further widening the gap. Abbey CBS managed a consolation goal through Finn Donnelly, but it was insufficient to turn the tide. The game concluded with a series of points from Joseph Corrigan and a final score from Jude McNally.

Impenetrable Defense

Defensively, St Joseph's were equally strong. Providing standout performances, James Rafferty and Joey Clarke ensured that Abbey CBS could not make significant inroads into their lead. This victory has set up St Joseph's for a semi-final meeting with either St Patrick’s, Dungannon, or Patrician High, Carrickmacross.