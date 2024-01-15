St Johnstone Anticipates Luke Robinson's Return, New Signings, and Preps for Scottish Cup

St Johnstone's manager, Craig Levein, remains hopeful about integrating Luke Robinson back into his squad this week. Robinson had spent the first half of the campaign on loan at McDiarmid Park before being prematurely recalled by Wigan Athletic earlier this month. Levein is optimistic that Robinson will seamlessly continue from where he left off, given his proven versatility and consistency in playing different positions.

Advertisment

Robinson's Expected Return and New Signings

While Robinson's return is anticipated, the team has also bolstered its defensive options during the transfer window. Among these new additions is Kerr Smith, who has been secured on loan from Aston Villa. Levein perceives Smith as a centre-back with potential for significant physical development.

Training at the Regional Performance Centre

Advertisment

Due to frozen pitches in Perth, the team has shifted its training sessions to the Regional Performance Centre in Dundee. This change in venue is allowing the team to maintain their fitness levels and prepare for upcoming matches. Among those working on their fitness are new arrivals David Keltjens and Benjamin Kimpioka. Both are expected to enhance the team's defensive and striking capabilities, respectively.

Preparations for the Scottish Cup and More Changes

As St Johnstone prepares for the Scottish Cup's fourth-round face-off against Airdrie, the team is also eagerly awaiting the return of Ryan McGowan to training, following his recovery from chicken pox. Levein also hinted at more changes in the team composition before the month ends, signifying a dynamic and evolving team strategy.