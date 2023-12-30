en English
Sports

St. John’s Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:06 pm EST
St. John’s Triumphs Over Hofstra in a Tightly Contested Game

In a riveting display of athleticism, St. John’s clinched an 84-79 victory over Hofstra on December 30, 2023, at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The game saw Daniss Jenkins of St. John’s almost achieving a triple-double, with a powerful performance of 21 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

St. John’s Overcomes a Challenging Hofstra

The game was a nail-biter, with Hofstra consistently challenging St. John’s throughout, particularly in the second half when they managed to reduce the lead to a mere three points multiple times. St. John’s however, stood their ground with RJ Luis Jr. contributing to the win with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Hofstra’s Valiant Effort

On Hofstra’s side, Tyler Thomas was the top scorer with 24 points and nine rebounds, while Darlinstone Dubar added 23 points. Despite the relentless effort, Hofstra couldn’t manage to overcome St. John’s lead, even though they made a strong closing run.

The Historic Rivalry

The face-off marked the first meeting between the two schools since 2009. Hofstra managed to take the lead several times during the first half but fell behind as St. John’s took over at halftime and extended their lead in the early second half. With this win, St. John’s improved their all-time record against Hofstra to 23-5, cementing their dominance in the long-standing rivalry.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

