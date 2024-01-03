St. John’s Outshines Butler in Big East Basketball Showdown

St. John’s Red Storm emerged victorious against the Butler Bulldogs in a high-stakes Big East basketball showdown, with the final score tallying at 86-70. This intense face-off took place on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, in front of a fully-packed audience of 5,602 spectators at the Carnesecca Arena.

Key Player Performances

St. John’s displayed a well-rounded performance with six players scoring in double figures. Daniss Jenkins led the Red Storm with 17 points, closely followed by Joel Soriano who contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds, marking a significant double-double achievement. On the other side, D.J. Davis was the standout performer for Butler, scoring an impressive 26 points.

Game Statistics

Both teams showcased commendable skills and strategy, each with their unique strengths. Butler scored 26 successful field goals out of 65 attempts and achieved a free throw percentage of 75%. They also netted 9 three-point goals out of 29 attempts, translating to a 31% success rate. In contrast, St. John’s exhibited a stronger field goal percentage at 50% with 34 successful shots out of 68 attempts and a free throw percentage of 57.1%. They scored 6 three-point goals from 21 attempts, signifying a 28.6% success rate.

Defensive Prowess

St. John’s defensive strategy, under the guidance of Coach Rick Pitino, proved effective as they held their opponents to 0.52 points per possession and 21.2% shooting. They recorded 4 blocked shots and 7 steals, demonstrating their defensive prowess. Butler, although limited their turnovers to just 3, were out-rebounded 43-32 by St. John’s, underscoring the Red Storm’s dominance in the game.

In conclusion, the game was a testament to St. John’s offensive abilities and defensive strengths which led them to a decisive victory against Butler. With this win, St. John’s improved their record to 10-4, matching Butler’s record.