St. John’s Edged by Creighton Amid Controversial Calls; Pitino Eschews Criticism

In a nail-biting encounter, St. John’s basketball team tasted a 66-65 defeat against No. 22 Creighton. The game was not without its share of controversies, with several calls and non-calls in the final moments sparking debate among spectators and analysts. Despite the contentious officiating, St. John’s coach Rick Pitino chose not to criticize the referee’s decisions, despite an uneven distribution of free throw attempts and fouls called against his team.

The Final Moments

In the closing seconds of the game, there were two significant non-calls that heavily influenced the outcome. The first involved a potential foul by Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner, a non-call that led directly to Trey Alexander’s game-winning free throws. The second was a potential foul by Francisco Farabello on Jordan Dingle’s final shot, which could have altered the end-game scenario.

Pitino’s Philosophy on Refereeing

Coach Pitino, known for his calm demeanor, shared his philosophy on dealing with referees. He said he avoids yelling at them during games and considers it dishonest when coaches incessantly try to influence calls. Drawing parallels with Connecticut’s coach Dan Hurley, Pitino pointed out how Hurley often disputes officiating, a stance contrasting with his own.

A Rivalry on the Rise

Off the court, Pitino stirred the pot by proposing a game against the Huskies at Carnesecca Arena, a venue that hasn’t witnessed such an event since 1990. This suggestion signals a burgeoning rivalry between the two sides. Despite the loss, there were positives for St. John’s. Their bench players outperformed Creighton’s, scoring 29 points to their 4. Backup center Zuby Ejiofor was instrumental in a crucial 14-2 run in the second half. Freshman Brady Dunlap, whose participation was questionable due to an ankle injury, managed to clock 10 minutes of play.