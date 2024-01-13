en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

St. John Vianney Pulls Off Upset Victory Against Bergen Catholic in High School Wrestling

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST
St. John Vianney Pulls Off Upset Victory Against Bergen Catholic in High School Wrestling

In a gripping display of high school wrestling, St. John Vianney (SJV), standing at number 11, pulled off a remarkable upset against the 10th-ranked Bergen Catholic, in an away game at Oradell, New Jersey. This win has not only bolstered SJV’s unbeaten run, taking them to a 4-0 record, but also has potential implications on the NJ.com rankings for high school wrestling.

From Behind to Victory

Right from the get-go, the match was a tight contest with the lead changing hands multiple times. Initially, Bergen Catholic had the upper hand with a 25-20 lead. However, the tables turned when 106-pounder Julian Zargo from SJV stepped onto the mat. In a decisive bout, Zargo managed to tie the score at 25-25, defeating Frank Patti of Bergen Catholic.

A Turn of Tides

Following Zargo’s equalizer, Riley Correal from SJV seized the momentum, extending their lead with a pin over Thomas Pfleging-Howes. The stage was then set for Anthony Knox, a top-ranked wrestler in the state, to seal the victory for SJV. Knox stood up to the challenge, overcoming Brian Melamud of Bergen Catholic, and adding crucial points to SJV’s tally.

Key Contributions

Additional victories for SJV came from Jake Zaltsman, John Saraiva, Patrick O’Keefe, Desmond Lenaghan, and Cole Stangle, each adding valuable scores to SJV’s overall tally. Despite the defeat, Bergen Catholic’s wrestlers – Christopher Nucifora, Rayn Ford, Pantaleo Varga, Benjamin Shue, Mason Marck, and Jayden Iznaga – put up a valiant fight, each registering wins in their respective bouts.

The intense match showcased not only the skills of state-ranked wrestlers but also the high level of competition in New Jersey high school wrestling. With the dust now settled, the wrestling fraternity awaits the new NJ.com rankings, with the potential for some significant shifts, thanks to this upset victory by SJV.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
The Niagara men’s basketball team, steered by Coach Greg Paulus, has been on a remarkable winning spree, showcasing its mettle with a string of victories. A recent 96-72 triumph over Fairfield reaffirmed the Purple Eagles’ dominance on the court, as they continue to build momentum from their success in the final days of December. Strong
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
Bananas: The Secret Weapon for Athletes' Recovery and Focus
8 mins ago
Bananas: The Secret Weapon for Athletes' Recovery and Focus
Sudden Death of Keke Driver in Delta State: A Community in Mourning
8 mins ago
Sudden Death of Keke Driver in Delta State: A Community in Mourning
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
5 mins ago
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
6 mins ago
Cincinnati Bengals' D.J. Reader Advocates for Team's Core Stability; Jake Browning Lauded
UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup
7 mins ago
UMass Minutemen Secure Victory Over Merrimack Warriors in HEA Matchup
Latest Headlines
World News
US Government Shutdown: A Looming Threat to Agricultural Businesses
37 seconds
US Government Shutdown: A Looming Threat to Agricultural Businesses
Swift Emergency Response in East Aurora Saves Individual from Cardiac Arrest
51 seconds
Swift Emergency Response in East Aurora Saves Individual from Cardiac Arrest
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
2 mins
Niagara Men's Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory
Jean-Luc Laurent, Influential French Politician and Advocate of Republican Humanism, Passes Away
2 mins
Jean-Luc Laurent, Influential French Politician and Advocate of Republican Humanism, Passes Away
LA County Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster Linked to Raw Oysters
2 mins
LA County Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Cluster Linked to Raw Oysters
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
3 mins
Vietnam's Healthcare Transformation: A Focus on Quality and Patient Safety
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
4 mins
Dexcom Forecasts Strong Growth, Submits New Glucose Sensor 'Stelo' for FDA Approval
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
5 mins
Leeds United Targets Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams and Rangers' Borna Barisic
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
5 mins
St. Jude Researchers Discover New Therapeutic Target for Acute Myeloid Leukemia
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app