St. John Vianney Pulls Off Upset Victory Against Bergen Catholic in High School Wrestling

In a gripping display of high school wrestling, St. John Vianney (SJV), standing at number 11, pulled off a remarkable upset against the 10th-ranked Bergen Catholic, in an away game at Oradell, New Jersey. This win has not only bolstered SJV’s unbeaten run, taking them to a 4-0 record, but also has potential implications on the NJ.com rankings for high school wrestling.

From Behind to Victory

Right from the get-go, the match was a tight contest with the lead changing hands multiple times. Initially, Bergen Catholic had the upper hand with a 25-20 lead. However, the tables turned when 106-pounder Julian Zargo from SJV stepped onto the mat. In a decisive bout, Zargo managed to tie the score at 25-25, defeating Frank Patti of Bergen Catholic.

A Turn of Tides

Following Zargo’s equalizer, Riley Correal from SJV seized the momentum, extending their lead with a pin over Thomas Pfleging-Howes. The stage was then set for Anthony Knox, a top-ranked wrestler in the state, to seal the victory for SJV. Knox stood up to the challenge, overcoming Brian Melamud of Bergen Catholic, and adding crucial points to SJV’s tally.

Key Contributions

Additional victories for SJV came from Jake Zaltsman, John Saraiva, Patrick O’Keefe, Desmond Lenaghan, and Cole Stangle, each adding valuable scores to SJV’s overall tally. Despite the defeat, Bergen Catholic’s wrestlers – Christopher Nucifora, Rayn Ford, Pantaleo Varga, Benjamin Shue, Mason Marck, and Jayden Iznaga – put up a valiant fight, each registering wins in their respective bouts.

The intense match showcased not only the skills of state-ranked wrestlers but also the high level of competition in New Jersey high school wrestling. With the dust now settled, the wrestling fraternity awaits the new NJ.com rankings, with the potential for some significant shifts, thanks to this upset victory by SJV.