St. Helena High Boys Basketball Ends 42-Season NCS Playoff Drought

Basketball Victory Ends 42-Season NCS Playoff Drought for St. Helena High

Decades of Drought Finally Over

In a momentous turn of events, the St. Helena High boys basketball team ended a 42-season NCS playoff drought with a resounding victory over Sonoma Academy. This triumph, in the first round of the Division 5 playoffs, marked a significant milestone for the team and showcased their unwavering determination and exceptional skill.

A Close Encounter That Turned the Tide

The first half was a nail-biter, with St. Helena trailing by a single point, 29-28, at halftime. However, the team's resilience shone through in the fourth quarter as they outscored Sonoma Academy 19-10 to secure an impressive 58-50 win.

A Triumph of Teamwork and Determination

Ethan Peterson led the charge with 16 points, while Micah Marquez and Xander Kelperis each contributed 15 points to the tally. Coach Jules Particelli attributed the win to the team's full-court defensive pressure and the indispensable contributions of all players.

The victory echoes far beyond the confines of the basketball court. It serves as a testament to the power of perseverance, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. As the St. Helena High boys basketball team advances in the NCS Division 5 playoffs, their story of triumph over a decades-long drought will undoubtedly continue to inspire.

This victory is not just about a game; it's about breaking barriers, defying odds, and redefining what's possible. Today, the boys of St. Helena High have etched their names into the annals of their school's history, proving that with determination and grit, even the longest droughts can come to an end.

