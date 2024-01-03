en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

St. Francis Prep Dedicates Basketball Court to Legendary Coaches Tim Leary and Jane Modry

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
St. Francis Prep Dedicates Basketball Court to Legendary Coaches Tim Leary and Jane Modry

On December 1, St. Francis Prep in Fresh Meadows witnessed a touching tribute to two of its late legendary basketball coaches, Tim Leary and Jane Modry. Over 250 people—including students, faculty, alumni, and supporters—gathered for a ceremony to rename the school’s basketball court in their honor. The event, which coincided with season-opening victories for both the girls’ and boys’ varsity teams, was a testament to the lasting impact these two figures had on the school and the sport.

Legacy Lives on the Court

Tim Leary, who passed away in February 2018, left behind an indelible mark on the school’s basketball program. With a coaching career spanning 43 years at St. Francis Prep, Leary’s accomplishments were nothing short of remarkable. His 646 wins made him the most successful coach in the school’s history, earning him a place among the top coaches in New York State and the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA). His stellar record included leading his team to a city championship in 1992 and being inducted into multiple Halls of Fame, a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion.

A Pioneer in Girls’ Basketball

Jane Modry, who passed away in September 2014, was a pioneering force in girls’ basketball at St. Francis Prep. She founded the girls’ basketball program and amassed over 300 wins, etching her name in the annals of the school’s history. Beyond her impressive win tally, Modry was celebrated for her coaching accolades and her significant role in the girls’ Catholic League. Modry’s legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched and inspired during her time at the school.

A Generational Event

The court dedication was described as a ‘generational’ event, with former players from various eras turning up to honor their beloved coaches. The sight of Leary and Modry’s names adorning the court side by side was a poignant reminder of their enduring influence. Their commitment, passion, and dedication to their sport and their school will continue to inspire future generations of student-athletes at St. Francis Prep.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
12 seconds ago
Jason Whitlock: A Pundit's Journey from Raunchy Coverage to Moral Accountability
In an intimate self-reflection on his career in sports media, Jason Whitlock, a prominent sports pundit, discusses his personal transformation and the paradoxical impacts of his work. Whitlock, known for his podcast ‘Real Talk with Jason Whitlock,’ initially built his reputation on a platform that celebrated sexual debauchery, often covering sexual scandals involving sports figures.
Jason Whitlock: A Pundit's Journey from Raunchy Coverage to Moral Accountability
Garrett Wilson: A Beacon of Resilience Amidst Team Struggles
2 mins ago
Garrett Wilson: A Beacon of Resilience Amidst Team Struggles
Galatasaray Ekmas Narrowly Escapes Defeat in Thrilling Match Against Bertram Derthona Tortona
2 mins ago
Galatasaray Ekmas Narrowly Escapes Defeat in Thrilling Match Against Bertram Derthona Tortona
Canadian Hockey League Enforcers Break the Ice on 'Culture of Fighting'
1 min ago
Canadian Hockey League Enforcers Break the Ice on 'Culture of Fighting'
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
1 min ago
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
Travis Kelce Defends Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin Amid Media Scrutiny
2 mins ago
Travis Kelce Defends Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin Amid Media Scrutiny
Latest Headlines
World News
Jason Whitlock: A Pundit's Journey from Raunchy Coverage to Moral Accountability
12 seconds
Jason Whitlock: A Pundit's Journey from Raunchy Coverage to Moral Accountability
Orlando VA Healthcare System Debuts Esketamine: A New Hope for Veterans with Treatment-resistant Depression
28 seconds
Orlando VA Healthcare System Debuts Esketamine: A New Hope for Veterans with Treatment-resistant Depression
Navigating the Labyrinth: Immigration and its Impact on Global Politics
31 seconds
Navigating the Labyrinth: Immigration and its Impact on Global Politics
Alberta Council Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Drug Overdoses
58 seconds
Alberta Council Declares Emergency Amid Surge in Drug Overdoses
Canadian Hockey League Enforcers Break the Ice on 'Culture of Fighting'
1 min
Canadian Hockey League Enforcers Break the Ice on 'Culture of Fighting'
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
1 min
Patrick Peterson's Mentorship of Joey Porter Jr. Sets Stage for New Era at Pittsburgh Steelers
Travis Kelce Defends Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin Amid Media Scrutiny
2 mins
Travis Kelce Defends Steelers' Coach Mike Tomlin Amid Media Scrutiny
Navigating the Future: AANP Identifies Key Trends for Nurse Practitioners
2 mins
Navigating the Future: AANP Identifies Key Trends for Nurse Practitioners
Wristwatch Reflection Leads to Remarkable Sea Rescue
2 mins
Wristwatch Reflection Leads to Remarkable Sea Rescue
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app