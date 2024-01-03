St. Francis Prep Dedicates Basketball Court to Legendary Coaches Tim Leary and Jane Modry

On December 1, St. Francis Prep in Fresh Meadows witnessed a touching tribute to two of its late legendary basketball coaches, Tim Leary and Jane Modry. Over 250 people—including students, faculty, alumni, and supporters—gathered for a ceremony to rename the school’s basketball court in their honor. The event, which coincided with season-opening victories for both the girls’ and boys’ varsity teams, was a testament to the lasting impact these two figures had on the school and the sport.

Legacy Lives on the Court

Tim Leary, who passed away in February 2018, left behind an indelible mark on the school’s basketball program. With a coaching career spanning 43 years at St. Francis Prep, Leary’s accomplishments were nothing short of remarkable. His 646 wins made him the most successful coach in the school’s history, earning him a place among the top coaches in New York State and the Catholic High School Athletic Association (CHSAA). His stellar record included leading his team to a city championship in 1992 and being inducted into multiple Halls of Fame, a testament to his unwavering dedication and passion.

A Pioneer in Girls’ Basketball

Jane Modry, who passed away in September 2014, was a pioneering force in girls’ basketball at St. Francis Prep. She founded the girls’ basketball program and amassed over 300 wins, etching her name in the annals of the school’s history. Beyond her impressive win tally, Modry was celebrated for her coaching accolades and her significant role in the girls’ Catholic League. Modry’s legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched and inspired during her time at the school.

A Generational Event

The court dedication was described as a ‘generational’ event, with former players from various eras turning up to honor their beloved coaches. The sight of Leary and Modry’s names adorning the court side by side was a poignant reminder of their enduring influence. Their commitment, passion, and dedication to their sport and their school will continue to inspire future generations of student-athletes at St. Francis Prep.