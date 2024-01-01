en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

St David’s Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
St David’s Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown

In a riveting display of tactical prowess and unyielding determination, St David’s Warriors emerged victorious in the Friendship Shield championship, outplaying Devonshire Colts with a 3-1 scoreline at Wellington Oval. The triumphant Warriors were led by their stalwart, James Pace, who delivered two decisive goals in each half, while Christen Lugo bolstered the scoreline with an additional goal.

Contentious Moment and Colts’ Resilience

The match was not without its share of controversy. A contentious incident saw Devonshire Colts’ Keino Burch receiving a second yellow card, leading to his dismissal from the game. Despite being a man down, the Colts demonstrated resilience and managed to secure a consolation goal through a penalty executed by Chermal Henry.

Victory Laden with Sentiment for Warriors

The Warriors’ victory held particular significance for coach Aaron Lugo and captain D’mitri Butterfield. The pair savored a deja vu moment, having clinched the same trophy together 16 years earlier. This triumph was not just a win, but a testament to their enduring partnership and shared commitment to the sport.

Colts’ Coach Expresses Displeasure over Referee’s Decision

While the Warriors celebrated their victory, Colts coach Ray Jones expressed disagreement with the referee’s decision to send off Burch. Jones indicated plans to review the incident, hinting at possible repercussions in the aftermath of the match.

Pivotal Moments and Tactical Play

The match was marked by strategic play and critical moments that included a penalty awarded to the Colts, a restored lead by Lugo, and Pace’s final goal that sailed over the Colts’ goalkeeper. This goal sealed the deal for the St David’s Warriors, ensuring their triumphant claim of the Friendship Shield championship.

0
Bermuda Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bermudian Drinks Distributor Bucks Trend, Plans Expansion Amid Liquor Sales Slump

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda in March: Challenges and Milestones in Governance, Health, and Environment

By Bijay Laxmi

Persistent Soot Emissions from Belco's North Power Station Stoke Public Outrage

By BNN Correspondents

St George, Bermuda Rings in 2024 with Grand Festivities and Unique Traditions

By BNN Correspondents

Howard University's All-Black Swim Team Trains in Bermuda, Eyes Olympi ...
@Bermuda · 9 hours
Howard University's All-Black Swim Team Trains in Bermuda, Eyes Olympi ...
heart comment 0
Unprecedented Rainfall in Bermuda: Challenges, Resilience, and Hope

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unprecedented Rainfall in Bermuda: Challenges, Resilience, and Hope
Bermuda to Reevaluate School Closure Criteria Amid Education Reform

By BNN Correspondents

Bermuda to Reevaluate School Closure Criteria Amid Education Reform
Bermuda Farmer’s Sustainable Practices Prevail in Dispute Over Land Lease

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bermuda Farmer's Sustainable Practices Prevail in Dispute Over Land Lease
A Shift in Bermuda’s Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith’s South

By Israel Ojoko

A Shift in Bermuda's Political Landscape: Cole Simons Retires, OBA Retains Smith's South
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
15 seconds
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
15 seconds
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
1 min
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
1 min
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
1 min
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
1 min
Texas Tech Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over North Alabama Lions
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War
1 min
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War
US Lawmakers Divided over Uganda's Anti-Gay Legislation
3 mins
US Lawmakers Divided over Uganda's Anti-Gay Legislation
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
4 mins
New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024: A Symbol of Hope and New Beginnings
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app