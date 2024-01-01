St David’s Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown

In a riveting display of tactical prowess and unyielding determination, St David’s Warriors emerged victorious in the Friendship Shield championship, outplaying Devonshire Colts with a 3-1 scoreline at Wellington Oval. The triumphant Warriors were led by their stalwart, James Pace, who delivered two decisive goals in each half, while Christen Lugo bolstered the scoreline with an additional goal.

Contentious Moment and Colts’ Resilience

The match was not without its share of controversy. A contentious incident saw Devonshire Colts’ Keino Burch receiving a second yellow card, leading to his dismissal from the game. Despite being a man down, the Colts demonstrated resilience and managed to secure a consolation goal through a penalty executed by Chermal Henry.

Victory Laden with Sentiment for Warriors

The Warriors’ victory held particular significance for coach Aaron Lugo and captain D’mitri Butterfield. The pair savored a deja vu moment, having clinched the same trophy together 16 years earlier. This triumph was not just a win, but a testament to their enduring partnership and shared commitment to the sport.

Colts’ Coach Expresses Displeasure over Referee’s Decision

While the Warriors celebrated their victory, Colts coach Ray Jones expressed disagreement with the referee’s decision to send off Burch. Jones indicated plans to review the incident, hinting at possible repercussions in the aftermath of the match.

Pivotal Moments and Tactical Play

The match was marked by strategic play and critical moments that included a penalty awarded to the Colts, a restored lead by Lugo, and Pace’s final goal that sailed over the Colts’ goalkeeper. This goal sealed the deal for the St David’s Warriors, ensuring their triumphant claim of the Friendship Shield championship.