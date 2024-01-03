St Clement Secures Victory in Inaugural Men’s Inter Parish Cup

In a spirited showcase of inclusivity and competitive spirit, the inaugural Men’s Inter Parish Cup, held at Les Quennevais, saw St Clement emerge as the triumphant victors. The nerve-wracking final pitted St Clement against St Brelade, resulting in an intense 2-2 draw. Yet, it was the unyielding resilience of St Clement, culminating in a decisive penalty shuffle by Robin Carnegie, that led to a resounding 4-2 victory in the shootout.

A Celebration of Inclusivity and Sportsmanship

The tournament’s true victory lay in its embrace of inclusivity, drawing participation from eight teams and engaging over 120 players. The event, a testament to the power of sports in bridging age gaps, saw participation from a young junior to a 69-year-old. This harmonious blend of ages and experience levels was a standout aspect for Tom Millar, a representative of the winning team. According to Millar, the competitive yet social nature of the event was what truly set it apart.

A Nod to the Trinity Shield and a Sense of Local Pride

Borrowing inspiration from the Trinity Shield, a historic local football competition, the Inter Parish Cup aimed to maintain the spirit of local sportsmanship. Despite the Trinity Shield’s recent dissolution due to dwindling participation, the Inter Parish Cup emerged as a beacon of hope for local athletes. It provided a platform for off-Island players to partake in sports over the festive Christmas period, thereby instilling a sense of pride within the community.

Parish Plate Final: An Addition to the Main Event

Alongside the main event, a ‘Parish Plate Final’ was held for teams eliminated in the quarter-final stage. This additional event saw St Lawrence secure a victory over St Peter with a 2-0 win, adding another layer of excitement to the overall competition.