St Beacon's NS Pupils Triumph in Kilkenny Schools Handball Championship

Two sixth class pupils from St Beacon's NS Mullinavat, Michael Reddy and Robert Frisby, have etched their names in the annals of handball sports by securing the title of u13 A Doubles champions in the Kilkenny Cumann na mBunscoil Schools Handball Championship. The championship, held at the O'Loughlin Gaels Handball Club, bore witness to the duo's relentless spirit and exceptional skills on the court.

Victorious Journey to the Top

The journey to championship glory started with a confident win over a team from Clogh NS in the preliminary round. The quarter-finals, however, posed a substantial challenge. Michael and Robert found themselves on the brink of elimination against the formidable duo from St Mary's NS Thomastown. However, they managed to clinch a tie-break victory, demonstrating their resilience and tenacity.

Unstoppable Winning Streak

Having secured their place in the semi-finals, the Mullinavat pair continued their winning streak by overcoming a team from Churchill NS Cuffesgrange. Their semi-final victory affirmed their exceptional talent and set the stage for the final showdown. In the final match, they faced off against Sean Millea and Finn Walsh from Tullaroan NS. With an aggregate score of 21-15, Michael and Robert emerged triumphant, thus securing their title as the u13 A Doubles champions.

Representing Kilkenny at the Leinster Level

Following their county-level success, the St Beacon's NS doubles team had the honour of representing Kilkenny in the Leinster Cumann na mBunscoil Schools Handball Competition at Croke Park. This significant achievement bears testimony to their unwavering commitment and exceptional sporting prowess. Additionally, their schoolmate Jamie Fitzpatrick had the opportunity to participate in the u13 A Schools Handball Singles Competition, further showcasing St Beacon's NS's commitment to nurturing sporting talent.