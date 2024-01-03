en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

St. Andrews University Welcomes New Head Coaches for Men’s Lacrosse and Golf

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
St. Andrews University Welcomes New Head Coaches for Men’s Lacrosse and Golf

St. Andrews University has ushered in a new era for its athletics programs, announcing the appointment of two new head coaches. Kristian Smith has stepped up to the helm as the new men’s lacrosse head coach, while Greg Englund is set to steer the men’s golf team towards fresh victories.

Smith’s Vision for Men’s Lacrosse

With a rich history of merging high school teams, strategizing game plans, and prioritizing player development during the off-season, Kristian Smith brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His coaching journey has seen him honing his skills as the head coach at Keene High School in New Hampshire and volunteering at Huntingdon College.

Smith’s philosophy revolves around taking each day as it comes and attracting players who are as committed to the game as he is. His primary goal is to bolster the men’s lacrosse team’s standing and performance, with the season set to kick off on February 4, on home turf against Keiser University.

Englund to Elevate Men’s Golf

Greg Englund, the new head coach for the men’s golf team, brings an impressive record of success from his time at Sunset High School in Oregon. Leading his team to high placements in state tournaments, Englund was recognized as the Metro Co-Coach of the Year in 2022, a nod to his exceptional coaching skills.

As an amateur golf player and a graduate of the University of Oregon, Englund’s passion for the game is undeniable. His excitement about the opportunity to coach at St. Andrews underscores his commitment to nurturing talent and promoting excellence on the course.

With these strategic appointments, St. Andrews University signals its commitment to fostering athletic talent and building winning teams. Both Smith and Englund are poised to bring dynamic leadership and fresh perspectives to their respective teams, marking a promising start to the upcoming season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
36 seconds ago
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
In a whirlwind of conjecture and anticipation, WWE is primed to make a significant announcement during the WWE 2024 Preview special, with the spotlight on Triple H, the Chief Content Officer, to deliver the news. Sparks of Speculation Fan and media speculation have been set alight, suggesting a potential collaboration between WWE and TNA (Total
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
3 mins ago
Oklahoma City's MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium Sees Major Budget Boost
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
3 mins ago
Mehak Mushtaq: Baramulla's Lone Female Cyclist Gears Up for National Championship
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
2 mins ago
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
2 mins ago
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
2 mins ago
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Latest Headlines
World News
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
16 seconds
Government Revises Strategy on Initiate Deaths; Sunday Times Offers Promotional Subscription
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
37 seconds
WWE's Upcoming Announcement: Triple H at the Helm, TNA Wrestling Rumors Debunked
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
38 seconds
Year End Review: Nigeria 2023 - Celebrities, Controversies, and Civic Actions
Nevada Healthcare Laws Under Fire: SB420 Faces Legal Challenge
43 seconds
Nevada Healthcare Laws Under Fire: SB420 Faces Legal Challenge
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
2 mins
Manchester United Eyes Valencia's Javi Guerra Amid Transfer Speculations
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
2 mins
Scottish Premiership January Transfer Window: Fans Weigh in on Squad Reinforcements
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
2 mins
Ohio's 'Baby & Me' Program Aims to Help Pregnant Women Quit Smoking
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
2 mins
Real Madrid's Victory in Latest Match: A Display of Resilience and Brilliance
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
3 mins
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Criticized Over Settlement Check Distribution
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
42 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app