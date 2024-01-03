St. Andrews University Welcomes New Head Coaches for Men’s Lacrosse and Golf

St. Andrews University has ushered in a new era for its athletics programs, announcing the appointment of two new head coaches. Kristian Smith has stepped up to the helm as the new men’s lacrosse head coach, while Greg Englund is set to steer the men’s golf team towards fresh victories.

Smith’s Vision for Men’s Lacrosse

With a rich history of merging high school teams, strategizing game plans, and prioritizing player development during the off-season, Kristian Smith brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His coaching journey has seen him honing his skills as the head coach at Keene High School in New Hampshire and volunteering at Huntingdon College.

Smith’s philosophy revolves around taking each day as it comes and attracting players who are as committed to the game as he is. His primary goal is to bolster the men’s lacrosse team’s standing and performance, with the season set to kick off on February 4, on home turf against Keiser University.

Englund to Elevate Men’s Golf

Greg Englund, the new head coach for the men’s golf team, brings an impressive record of success from his time at Sunset High School in Oregon. Leading his team to high placements in state tournaments, Englund was recognized as the Metro Co-Coach of the Year in 2022, a nod to his exceptional coaching skills.

As an amateur golf player and a graduate of the University of Oregon, Englund’s passion for the game is undeniable. His excitement about the opportunity to coach at St. Andrews underscores his commitment to nurturing talent and promoting excellence on the course.

With these strategic appointments, St. Andrews University signals its commitment to fostering athletic talent and building winning teams. Both Smith and Englund are poised to bring dynamic leadership and fresh perspectives to their respective teams, marking a promising start to the upcoming season.