SSC Open Tennis Championships 2024: Razick and de Silva to Battle in Women's Finals, Perera and Vairavanathan Secure Men's Finals

In a display of finesse and resolve, Saajida Razick and Dinara de Silva have carved their way into the finals of the First Capital SSC Open Tennis Championship 2024, each triumphing in their respective semi-final matches. With a blend of power and precision, Razick registered a convincing straight sets win over Tuwini de Alwis. On the other hand, de Silva, known for her tenacity, had to dig deep for her victory in a gripping three-setter against Dinethya Dharmaratne.

Men's Semi-Finals Witness Thrilling Victories

The men's semi-finals were no less riveting, showcasing the grit and determination of Apna Perera and Kiran Vairavanathan, who both secured their places in the finals. Perera, with his signature composed style, achieved a comfortable two-set victory against Mineth Navaratne. Vairavanathan, in contrast, had to navigate through some tense moments before finally overcoming Chathurya Nilaweera in a nail-biting three-set encounter.

Finals Day Beckons

The stage is now set for the finals, with the women's and men's categories awaiting today's decisive matches. For Razick and de Silva, the final represents a culmination of their hard work and dedication, a testament to their skill and perseverance. Perera and Vairavanathan, too, will be looking to capitalize on their semi-final victories, hoping to clinch the coveted title.

A Showcase of Tennis Talent

The SSC Open Tennis Championships have once again proven to be an essential platform for tennis talent, with players demonstrating their skill and mental fortitude at every match. This year's tournament, with its thrilling matches and memorable performances, only reaffirms the Championship's status as a premier tennis event in the region.