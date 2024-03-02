Srinagar Hosts 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship 2024: Pre-Event Meeting Held

Srinagar's serene waters are set to witness the thrill of the 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship 2024, with preparations ramping up following a crucial meeting. Held at SKICC Srinagar, the pre-event gathering saw key figures including Vijay Kumar, ADGP Armed/L&O J&K, and team managers from across India, discussing logistics and coordination for the championship slated for March 3-8.

Preparations Underway for National Championship

The introductory meeting chaired by Vijay Kumar, highlighted the importance of teamwork and coordination among the different committees tasked with the event's success. With team managers, technical staff, and police and civil officers in attendance, the stage is set for a meticulously planned competition. Emphasis was placed on ensuring all arrangements – from accommodation to transportation – are in place to facilitate a smooth experience for participants.

Officials and Team Managers Gear Up

Among the notable attendees were Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir, and other distinguished officers, underlining the championship's significance. The meeting not only served as a platform for self-introductions and briefings by team managers but also as an avenue for feedback on the preparations done so far. Competition Director Bilkis Mir shared insights into the event's scale, further raising anticipation for what promises to be an unforgettable sporting spectacle.

Anticipation Builds for Sporting Extravaganza

With the championship drawing near, the excitement among the participating teams and organizers is palpable. The event not only showcases the athletic prowess of India's police forces but also fosters camaraderie and teamwork. As the final preparations are put in place, Srinagar readies itself to host an event that is expected to be a mega success, thanks to the concerted efforts of everyone involved.