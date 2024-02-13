Sri Lanka's Dominance on Flat Pitches: Aiming for a Sweep in the ODI Series Against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka's dominance in the ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan continues, with the hosts securing victories in the first two matches. The final ODI is scheduled for February 14 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, where flat pitches have emerged as a significant factor. Sri Lanka Head Coach Chris Silverwood has emphasized the importance of these batting-friendly conditions for his team's success.

Sri Lanka's Mastery on Flat Pitches

Sri Lanka's exceptional performance in the ODI series can be attributed to their ability to capitalize on the flat pitches at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. With wins by 42 and 155 runs in the first two matches, the team has demonstrated their prowess in batting and bowling on such surfaces. Coach Silverwood expressed satisfaction with Sri Lanka Cricket's decision to prepare flat pitches, stating that it aligns with the team's game plan.

Key Performances and Lineups

Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, and Janith Liyanage have been instrumental in Sri Lanka's success, all contributing with fifties in the series. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah also scored fifties, but their efforts were not enough to overcome Sri Lanka's strong batting and bowling. Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets for Sri Lanka in the second ODI, further showcasing the team's depth in talent.

Sri Lanka's predicted playing XI features Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, and Nuwan Thushara. Afghanistan's lineup includes Rahmat Shah (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Weather Forecast and Fantasy Tips

The weather forecast for the final ODI on February 14 predicts clear skies and warm temperatures, with no rain interruptions expected. As for Dream 11 Fantasy Tips, Kusal Mendis, Ibrahim Zadran, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Rashid Khan are top picks for captains and vice-captains. The flat pitches at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium are expected to favor batsmen and spinners as the game progresses.

As Sri Lanka heads into the final ODI with a 2-0 lead, Coach Silverwood remains optimistic about his team's chances. With the flat pitches continuing to play a crucial role, Sri Lanka aims to sweep the series and further solidify their dominance in the ODI format.