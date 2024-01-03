en English
Cricket

Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
In an affirmation of Sri Lanka’s cricketing prowess, the country’s left-arm seamer, Dilshan Madushanka, has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023. The young talent, known for his deceptive spin variations and flight, has sealed his place among the nominees.

Madushanka’s Rise to Prominence

At just 23, Madushanka has risen through the ranks at a remarkable pace. His journey to prominence began during the ICC World Cup Qualifier Tournament when he replaced the injured Dushmantha Chameera. His breakthrough performances there included a spell of three wickets for 15 runs against Zimbabwe and a Player of the Match award in the final against The Netherlands, where he claimed three wickets for 18 runs in seven overs.

Stellar Performance in World Cup Matches

During his first four World Cup matches, Madushanka claimed a total of 11 wickets, including a notable four-wicket haul against The Netherlands. His consistent performance throughout the tournament saw him conclude with 21 wickets at an impressive average of 25. This tally included a five-wicket haul against India and three wickets for 69 against Bangladesh.

Remarkable Feat in T20I

In the T20I format, Madushanka further demonstrated his prowess by taking six wickets at the T20 Asia Cup, maintaining an economy rate of 25.83. His performance was particularly noteworthy against India at the Wankhede Stadium, where he dismissed five of the top six batsmen, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shreyas Iyer.

As Sri Lanka continues to build on its cricketing legacy, which includes winning the ODI World Cup in 1996 and the T20 World Cup in 2014, Madushanka’s nomination is a testament to the emerging talent that the country continues to produce.

0
Cricket Sports Sri Lanka
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

