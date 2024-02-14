Sri Lanka Sweeps Series with Nissanka's Match-Winning Century

In a thrilling 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka clinched a series whitewash against Afghanistan, chasing down a challenging target of 267 with aplomb. The match, played on February 14, 2024, witnessed an exceptional performance by Pathum Nissanka, who scored a scintillating century to lead Sri Lanka's victory charge.

Afghanistan's Middle-Order Resurgence Fails to Sway the Tide

After electing to bat first, Afghanistan faced early setbacks, losing two wickets with just 21 runs on the board. However, a resilient partnership between Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran resurrected their innings. Both batsmen scored half-centuries, but Afghanistan's hopes for a larger total were thwarted by a middle-order collapse. Despite a late surge from Omarzai, who contributed 52 runs, Afghanistan were bowled out for 266, with Asitha Fernando making a successful return for Sri Lanka.

Pathum Nissanka's Masterclass Seals the Deal

Chasing a target of 267, Sri Lanka got off to a steady start, thanks to Nissanka's exceptional form. His partnership with Kusal Mendis laid the foundation for Sri Lanka's successful run-chase. Nissanka reached his century in style, becoming the standout player of the match. Despite losing a few wickets, Sri Lanka cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket victory, with Nissanka's unbeaten 109 serving as the cornerstone of their triumph.

Hashmatullah Shahidi Accepts Bowling Failures

Afghanistan's captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, acknowledged his team's poor bowling performance. In an interview after the game, Shahidi expressed his disappointment but also praised Nissanka's exceptional batting. Sri Lanka's coach, meanwhile, was elated with the return of Asitha Fernando and the overall team performance.

In a game that showcased the best of cricketing talent, it was Pathum Nissanka's masterclass that stole the show. His unbeaten century not only helped Sri Lanka seal the series but also served as a testament to his growing prowess in international cricket. As the players left the field, the audience was left with a memorable spectacle of skill, determination, and sportsmanship.