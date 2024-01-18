Sri Lanka Cricket Boosts Coaching Staff with Bharat Arun and Jonty Rhodes

In a strategic move to amplify its international cricket competitiveness, Sri Lanka Cricket has enlisted the expertise of two distinguished cricket figures, Bharat Arun and Jonty Rhodes, to its coaching staff. The former India fast bowling coach and the South African cricket legend are expected to furnish advanced training, thus enhancing the competencies of the national team's local coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists.

Advertisment

Enlisting Cricket Veterans for a Competitive Edge

Renowned for his coaching prowess, Bharat Arun is expected to leave an indelible imprint on the bowling department of the Sri Lankan team. His credit includes mentoring eminent players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. On the other hand, the inclusion of Jonty Rhodes, widely regarded as one of the greatest fielders in cricket history, is anticipated to elevate the fielding standards of the team. Rhodes, with his illustrious career representing South Africa in 52 Tests and 245 ODIs, brings to the table a wealth of experience and cricket acumen.

A Broader Initiative by Sri Lanka Cricket

Advertisment

This strategic decision is part of Sri Lanka Cricket's far-reaching initiative to conduct periodic training programs in selected areas, aiming to boost the team's performance on a global stage. In line with this initiative, the board has also appointed Alex Kountouri, a former Sri Lankan physiotherapist, to support the team. The broader plan also includes an award to recognize and reward junior cricketers who demonstrate exceptional performance in Sri Lanka's school cricket tournaments. Furthermore, the board has decided to increase the match fees of players participating in the National Super League.

Other Noteworthy Appointments

In a related development, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has appointed Shane McDermott as the new fielding coach for the men’s team. With extensive experience coaching teams like Australia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, McDermott is set to join the team on their tour to Sri Lanka starting on February 1, 2024. Afghanistan has also hired Andrew Puttick as a batting coach, and their head coach is former England batsman Jonathan Trott. The team, showing marked progress in recent years, will be taking on Sri Lanka and Ireland in their upcoming series, with a determined aim to register a win against the Lankan Lions.