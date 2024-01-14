en English
Sports

Sri Lanka Clinches Last-Ball Victory Over Zimbabwe in T20 International

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Sri Lanka Clinches Last-Ball Victory Over Zimbabwe in T20 International

In an electrifying display of cricket, Sri Lanka pulled off a nail-biting three-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first Twenty20 International match in Colombo, a victory that was sealed on the very last delivery. The team’s triumph was marked by player Dushmantha Chameera’s heroic final stand, hitting a four off the penultimate ball and clinching the winning two runs on the final delivery. This win further solidifies Sri Lanka’s undefeated streak against Zimbabwe in T20 Internationals.

Mathews’ Comeback

Former captain Angelo Mathews, the 36-year-old seasoned cricketer, played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka’s chase. Mathews, who was returning to the T20 International scene after a hiatus of nearly three years, scored a remarkable 46 runs. This critical innings was particularly significant given that Sri Lanka was reeling after losing four wickets for a mere 51 runs.

Partnerships That Made the Difference

Mathews found a reliable partner in Charith Asalanka, and together they set about rebuilding the innings. Later, he teamed up with Dasun Shanaka, and their dynamic 55-run partnership brought Sri Lanka within touching distance of the target.

Raza’s All-Round Performance

On the Zimbabwean side, captain Sikandar Raza gave a commendable all-rounder performance, scoring an impressive half-century with 62 runs and taking three crucial wickets. However, his valiant efforts fell short of securing a win for his team.

The climax of the match saw Sri Lanka requiring 14 runs in the final over. It was here that Mathews and Chameera stepped up, displaying exceptional skill and composure under pressure to secure the win for their team. This match, a perfect blend of tension, thrill, and triumph, once again affirmed the unpredictable and exciting nature of cricket.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

