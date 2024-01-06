en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Sri Lanka Celebrates Inaugural Jallikattu Event: A Milestone for the Traditional Tamil Sport

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Sri Lanka Celebrates Inaugural Jallikattu Event: A Milestone for the Traditional Tamil Sport

Sri Lanka marked a milestone in its cultural landscape as it hosted its inaugural Jallikattu event, a traditional Tamil bull-taming sport, in Trincomalee. This historic event, held on Saturday, is the first time Jallikattu has been organized outside of India. The sport, an integral part of the week-long Pongal festival, was flagged off by Eastern Province Governor Senthil Thondaman and Malaysia’s MP Saravanan Murugan.

The Cultural Significance of Pongal and Jallikattu

Thondaman, himself a Tamil Nadu native and the driving force behind the organization of the event, emphasized the cultural significance of Pongal and the associated festivities. These include Jallikattu, Rekla races, silambam fights, boat races, and beach kabadi. Over 200 bulls and more than 100 bull tamers participated in the Jallikattu competition, an adrenaline-pumping spectacle where tamers attempt to grab the bull’s hump and hold onto it to claim victory, with only one person allowed to attempt at a time.

Jallikattu: A Sport Steeped in Controversy

Despite its deep-seated roots in Tamil culture, Jallikattu has not been without controversy. Concerns over animal rights led to a ban on the sport by the Supreme Court of India. However, following widespread protests and the passage of an ordinance in 2017, Jallikattu was allowed to resume in Tamil Nadu. In May 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s law permitting Jallikattu after the state government argued that the event did not involve cruelty to bulls and was a cultural sporting event, rather than a form of animal abuse.

The Future of Jallikattu

With the successful organization of the Jallikattu event in Sri Lanka, the cultural and sporting spectacle has gained a new global dimension. As the sport continues to evolve with safety regulations to ensure the well-being of participants and bulls, the future of Jallikattu appears promising. The holding of this event in Sri Lanka not only strengthens cultural bonds but also signals a growing acceptance and appreciation of diverse cultural traditions across national borders.

0
Sports Sri Lanka
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
13 seconds ago
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
The 2023 National Cycling Championships in Cambodia, which took place from January 5 to 8, marked a significant evolution in the country’s sports landscape. For the first time, the championships were held in Kampong Chhnang province, known for its breathtaking landscape and thriving cycling community. The event’s relocation from Siem Reap, its host for the
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
16 mins ago
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
17 mins ago
Football Prodigy Toney Questions Fairness as Suspension Nears Its End
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
4 mins ago
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
15 mins ago
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
16 mins ago
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
13 seconds
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
South China Sea Dispute Dominates Presidential Debate, Attracts International Attention
28 seconds
South China Sea Dispute Dominates Presidential Debate, Attracts International Attention
Kampala Gears Up for NAM/G77: Minister Kyofatogabye Reflects on Urban Transformations
58 seconds
Kampala Gears Up for NAM/G77: Minister Kyofatogabye Reflects on Urban Transformations
Rising GP Costs and Decline in Bulk Billing Clinics Spark Calls for Healthcare Overhaul
2 mins
Rising GP Costs and Decline in Bulk Billing Clinics Spark Calls for Healthcare Overhaul
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
3 mins
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
4 mins
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
4 mins
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
Uganda News Roundup: Athletic Triumphs, Agricultural Advances, and Tragic Losses
5 mins
Uganda News Roundup: Athletic Triumphs, Agricultural Advances, and Tragic Losses
Nana Kwame Bediako Unveils Himself as the Man Behind New Force Campaign
7 mins
Nana Kwame Bediako Unveils Himself as the Man Behind New Force Campaign
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app