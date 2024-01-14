en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Squirtle’s Saxophone Solo Inspires Winnipeg Jets to Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Squirtle’s Saxophone Solo Inspires Winnipeg Jets to Victory

In a fascinating twist of fan culture and online memes, the Winnipeg Jets, a professional hockey team in the NHL, have found an unexpected source of inspiration and morale boost in an animated character from the Pokemon universe—Squirtle. The animation, featuring the turtle-like character playing a saxophone, initially gained popularity on the social media platform TikTok before making its way into the Jets’ stadium, etching a unique narrative in the annals of sports fandom.

Squirtle: The Unofficial Mascot

The Squirtle animation first appeared on the Jumbotron during a Jets game, unexpectedly turning into a de facto mascot for the team. The Jets have since featured the jazzy Pokemon in their home games, a move that seemed to have sparked an impressive performance from the team. In the midst of Squirtle’s reign, the Jets have recorded a 9-2 winning streak, skyrocketing from mere playoff contenders to one of the league’s top-ranking teams.

Impact on Fans and Team Performance

While it might seem unusual for a Pokemon character to be associated with a professional hockey team, the incorporation of Squirtle into the Jets’ ethos has resonated deeply with the fans. The animated turtle has become a symbol of success for the team, fueling a wave of enthusiasm and fan engagement that has been palpable during games. The correlation between the team’s performance and the appearance of Squirtle has not gone unnoticed, with many attributing the team’s success to the positive energy generated by their new, unofficial mascot.

A Trend in Sports?

This phenomenon of animated characters influencing sports teams isn’t unique to the Winnipeg Jets. Squirtle had previously made its way into an NBA game featuring the San Antonio Spurs. Interestingly, the Spurs managed to break an 18-game losing streak following the Pokemon’s cameo. As the Jets hope for the Squirtle charm to guide them towards their first Stanley Cup victory, some fans and sports pundits are left wondering if other teams will adopt similar strategies in the future—for instance, the author humorously suggests that the Canucks could consider embracing a Pokemon mascot of their own.

0
Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
5 mins ago
BAFTA Tea Party: A Gathering of Stars and Predictions
The annual BAFTA Tea Party in Beverly Hills, a key event on the awards season circuit, was brimming with Oscar and Emmy contenders this year. Amid a relaxed atmosphere, attendees including A-listers such as Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan, and Rosamund Pike, donned their Sunday best, turning the event into a fashion spectacle. Gold Derby Shines
BAFTA Tea Party: A Gathering of Stars and Predictions
Air Canada Flight Delayed due to Onboard Disturbance; Individual Arrested
28 mins ago
Air Canada Flight Delayed due to Onboard Disturbance; Individual Arrested
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
31 mins ago
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
Lakehead Thunderwolves Struggle Continues: Playoff Position at Stake
10 mins ago
Lakehead Thunderwolves Struggle Continues: Playoff Position at Stake
Canadian Army Reserve Soldiers Gear Up for Rigorous Training in Kingston
20 mins ago
Canadian Army Reserve Soldiers Gear Up for Rigorous Training in Kingston
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
21 mins ago
Ice Hockey Thriller: Home Team Stages Dramatic Comeback from 2-1 Deficit
Latest Headlines
World News
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
21 seconds
Oshiomhole Lauds Tinubu's Subsidy Removal, Sees End of 'Overnight Billionaires'
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
26 seconds
Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy Wins Gold at Zagreb Open Wrestling Tournament
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
34 seconds
Rafael Nadal Out of Australian Open; Carlos Alcaraz Steps into Spotlight
Tragic Loss of Rising Surf Star Logan Steinwede: A Family's Grief and Message
37 seconds
Tragic Loss of Rising Surf Star Logan Steinwede: A Family's Grief and Message
Joris Boeman Breaks Records at Western Reserve Conference Meet
1 min
Joris Boeman Breaks Records at Western Reserve Conference Meet
Aiken Provides Unique Glimpse into Horse Racing with 'Backstretch Experience' Tour
1 min
Aiken Provides Unique Glimpse into Horse Racing with 'Backstretch Experience' Tour
Lupin Ltd Wins US FDA Approval for Hypertension Drug, Set to Impact $71M Market
3 mins
Lupin Ltd Wins US FDA Approval for Hypertension Drug, Set to Impact $71M Market
UAE Healthcare Sector Spearheads Sustainability Efforts
3 mins
UAE Healthcare Sector Spearheads Sustainability Efforts
NCAA Champion Jacob Cortez to Join DLSU Green Archers: A Dream Realized and a New Legacy Awaits
3 mins
NCAA Champion Jacob Cortez to Join DLSU Green Archers: A Dream Realized and a New Legacy Awaits
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
24 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
39 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
52 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
57 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app