Springboks Eye Jerry Flannery for Defence Coach Role

In a recent development, Jerry Flannery, former Ireland and Munster player, is being considered as a top contender for the role of Defence Coach by South Africa's national rugby team, the Springboks. Flannery, currently serving as the Defence Coach for the Harlequins, has a solid track record in the league, further strengthening his candidacy.

Flannery's Rugby Journey

Flannery's rugby journey, rich with experience and expertise, began with his playing career in Ireland between 2005 and 2011. It was during this period that he earned 41 Test caps, marking a promising beginning. His coaching career took off under the guidance of Rassie Erasmus at Munster. Now, as a Defence Coach at the Harlequins in England, he effectively implements the principles of the system devised by Jacques Nienaber, former Springboks Defence Coach. This experience adds a unique dimension to his coaching style and is part of what makes him a strong candidate for the Springboks.

Connection with the Springboks

It is Flannery's previous collaborations with key figures in Springboks management that have put his name in the ring. He has worked closely with Rassie Erasmus during his tenure at Munster in the 2016/17 season, and with Jacques Nienaber, who served as the Defence Coach under Johann van Graan. These connections potentially position Flannery as an ideal fit for the Springboks' coaching staff.

Uncertainty and Speculation

Despite the rampant speculation, it remains uncertain whether Flannery has received a formal offer from the Springboks. His name surfaced following links to former Ulster player Duane Vermeulen for the same role. SA Rugby director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, is reportedly looking to fill the positions left vacant after the departure of Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones, with Flannery's appointment potentially bringing a fresh perspective to the Springboks' defence strategy.