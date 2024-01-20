Springbok Lock Eben Etzebeth and Wife Anlia Welcome Their First Child

South African rugby star, Eben Etzebeth, and his wife, actress, and singer, Anlia, welcomed their first child into the world on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Keeping the details about the newborn's gender and name private, the couple delightedly shared the news of their new arrival with a photo from the hospital on Anlia's Instagram.

Announcement Following The Triumph

The hint of their impending parenthood was initially dropped in October of the previous year. An intriguing post-match photo from the Rugby World Cup, where Eben's team, the Springboks, claimed their fourth championship title, gave fans something to speculate. In the photo, Anlia appeared to display a baby bump, sparking pregnancy rumors.

The Journey to Parenthood

Throughout the course of the pregnancy, Anlia kept her followers on Instagram updated with snippets of her journey. These included endearing moments like her adorning Eben's clothes during her third trimester. The couple, who tied the knot on February 4, 2023, at the picturesque La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape, has always been open about their life milestones.

Congratulations Pour In

The news of the latest addition to the Etzebeth family has been met with an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages. Eben's Springbok teammates, their spouses, and fans worldwide have taken to social media to extend their well wishes. The joyous occasion marks a new chapter in the lives of Eben and Anlia, as they embark on the rewarding journey of parenthood.