Spring Garden Girls’ Basketball Team Secures Noteworthy Victory Over Woodward Academy

In a significant victory, the Spring Garden girls’ basketball team have emerged triumphant in a SheGotGame showcase game, defeating Atlanta’s Woodward Academy with a definitive score of 70-53. This win carries considerable weight, as Woodward Academy had previously outshone Class 7A Hoover, thus establishing the high stakes of the competition.

Ace Austin’s Dominant Performance

Ace Austin was the star of the show for the Spring Garden Panthers, delivering a striking double-double. She scored an imposing 30 points and secured 15 rebounds, manifesting her prowess on the court. Moreover, Austin didn’t limit herself to scoring and rebounding; she also served seven assists, thereby demonstrating her versatility in the game.

Libby Brown’s Consistent Contribution

Libby Brown was another major contributor to the Spring Garden victory. She scored a commendable 17 points, which included five successful 3-point shots. Not only that, Brown maintained a perfect free throw record with 2-for-2. Her performance did not stop at scoring; she also managed to collect three rebounds and two assists, thereby playing a vital role in the team’s success.

Team Effort Paves Way for Victory

The game was a testimony to Spring Garden’s team effort. Apart from Austin and Brown, Alyssa Staten also made a significant contribution with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks, exceeding the 1,000 point, 1,000 rebound plateau. Lauryn Cooper added 11 points to the scoreboard for Spring Garden. On the other hand, Kayla Whitner and Z Williams scored 14 and 12 points respectively for Woodward Academy. The defeat brought Woodward Academy’s record to 11-4, while Spring Garden’s victory uplifted their season record to an impressive 17-1.