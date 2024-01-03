en English
Sports

SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
SportsShoes.com Strikes Global Partnership with Parkrun, Bolstering Retail Experience

In a landmark move, SportsShoes.com, a leading online retailer of running shoes and athletic gear, has partnered globally with Parkrun, a widely recognized network of community running events. The deal marks SportsShoes.com as Parkrun’s official retail partner in the UK, representing the retailer’s most considerable collaboration to date.

A Mutual Vision for Wellbeing

Both organizations have long championed inclusivity and wellbeing, a shared ethos that underscores this partnership. Brett Bannister, Managing Director of SportsShoes.com, emphasized that Parkrun’s mission aligns seamlessly with their own: encouraging healthier, happier lives through physical activity. This partnership, Bannister believes, will bolster the company’s international expansion, allowing SportsShoes.com to engage more directly with Parkrun’s global community.

Revamping Retail Experience

As part of the agreement, SportsShoes.com will handle the procurement and distribution of Parkrun’s merchandise, including the much-loved ‘Apricot’ collection and milestone range. The partnership aims to enhance the retail experience for Parkrun’s global community, a goal echoed by Parkrun CEO, Russ Jefferys. Jefferys expressed optimism about the collaboration, viewing it as a progressive step for Parkrun in fostering a more enriched retail environment.

Exclusive Rewards for Ultra Members

Further sweetening the deal for runners, Ultra members of SportsShoes.com will now be able to add their Parkrun ID to their customer profiles. This added perk will unlock exclusive rewards and provide access to expert advice and guidance, a move that further solidifies the symbiotic relationship between the two organizations.

The recent partnership with Parkrun adds to SportsShoes.com’s growing list of community retail partnerships, including those with England Athletics and RunThrough. It also follows the announcement of the SportsShoes.com Podium Festival, a community running and brand exhibition event slated to be held in Leicester.

United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

