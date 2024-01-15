Sports Roundup: Mulani’s Ranji Heroics, India’s T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights

In the wake of a multitude of exhilarating sports events, this week has been replete with record-breaking performances, unexpected victories, and riveting tournaments. The world of cricket, wrestling, and tennis has been particularly abuzz with activity, offering moments of thrill and anticipation.

Mulani’s Magnificent Show in Ranji Trophy

From cricket’s domestic circuit, the Ranji Trophy reverberated with the echoes of an outstanding performance by Mumbai’s left-arm spinner, Shams Mulani. In a Group B fixture against Andhra Pradesh, Mulani took an impressive total of 10 wickets, thus leading Mumbai to the brink of a second consecutive outright victory. His 11th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket has indisputably fortified Mumbai’s position in the match and has sparked conversations about his potential for national selection.

ODI Cricket’s Unfortunate 99s and T20I Triumphs

Moving to the international cricket scene, One Day Internationals (ODI) brought to light a rather unfortunate record of players who have been dismissed the most times on the score of 99. On the brighter side, the second T20 International (T20I) saw India clinch the series against Afghanistan with an unassailable lead. The game was a spectacle of records with the mention of five most expensive overs in T20I history and the Indian players holding the most ducks in T20I.

Wrestling Wonders and Tennis Triumphs

Wrestling fans were in for a treat with a recap of the top 10 most shocking WWE Royal Rumble winners of all time. The year 2024 also holds promise for new WWE superstars to make a significant impact. The tennis court, too, was a playground of excitement as the Australian Open posed tough challenges for top contenders like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek.

National Sports Awards Spotlight

The National Sports Awards brought joy and recognition to Shami and Sheetal who were applauded for their achievements. The awards not only celebrate these individuals but also serve to inspire countless aspiring athletes across the country.