Sports Roundup: Messi Benched in Hong Kong, Curry's 60 Points Not Enough, and More

In recent sports news, football icon Lionel Messi's absence from the field during a friendly match in Hong Kong led to a cloud of disappointment among fans and chants for refunds. The match, part of Inter Miami's preseason tour, ended in a 4-1 victory for Miami over a Hong Kong XI, but the victory was marred by the Argentine star's absence due to a hamstring strain. Despite the victory, the decision to bench Messi, defended by Miami's coach Gerardo Martino, sparked discontent among fans and the Hong Kong government alike.

Messi Benched, Fans and Government Unhappy

Chants for Messi's entry into the game and jeers at the final whistle reflected the fans' disappointment. The Hong Kong government, echoing the sentiment, threatened to reduce funding for the event's organizer, Tatler Asia. Despite the team's win, the absence of Messi led to calls for refunds from the 40,000 fans in attendance. Martino, however, stood by the decision to bench Messi, stating it was made in consultation with the medical staff due to the risk of aggravating Messi's injury.

NBA Action: Hawks Defeat Warriors Despite Curry's 60-Point Performance

Elsewhere in the sports world, the Atlanta Hawks emerged victorious against the Golden State Warriors 141-134 in overtime, despite a stellar 60-point performance by Stephen Curry. Dejounte Murray of the Hawks played a crucial role, scoring seven consecutive points in the overtime to secure the victory.

Rescheduled Heavyweight Title Fight and Other News

In boxing, the heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been rescheduled for May 18 in Riyadh, after being postponed due to Fury sustaining a cut during sparring. In NFL news, the Miami Dolphins have announced Anthony Weaver as their new defensive coordinator. In college basketball, No. 3 North Carolina defeated No. 7 Duke 93-84, while No. 19 Gonzaga's women's team achieved their 30th consecutive home win. In tennis, Alexander Bublik is set to face Borna Coric in the Open Sud de France final after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime. NBA star LeBron James remained tight-lipped about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers beyond the current season. In NHL, Connor McDavid won the All-Star Skills Challenge, pocketing a $1 million prize for his performance.