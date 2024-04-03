Sports Ministry Greenlights TOPS Funding for Nikhat, Manika, Sreeshankar Ahead of 2024 Olympics

The Sports Ministry has taken a significant step in bolstering India's Olympic preparations by approving financial assistance under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for a cadre of top athletes, including boxer Nikhat Zareen, long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, and table tennis star Manika Batra. This move is aimed at providing these athletes with the necessary support to train abroad and enhance their chances of success at the 2024 Olympics.

Advertisment

Expanding Horizons: Training Abroad

The approved funding will cover a wide range of expenses, including travel, lodging, and coaching fees, ensuring that athletes can focus on their training without financial burdens. Boxers, wrestlers, and shooters, among others, are set to benefit from this scheme. Specifically, boxers Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, and others will head to Turkey for a training camp, while wrestlers like Sujeet and Deepak Punia will prepare in Russia for the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament.

Comprehensive Support for Athletes

Advertisment

TOPS funding is not just about covering basic expenses; it extends to comprehensive logistical and technical support. This includes airfare for coaches and psychologists, visa fees, and medical insurance, highlighting the government's commitment to creating an ecosystem that nurtures world-class athletes. Murali Sreeshankar's participation in the Diamond League and Manika Batra's training in Croatia are testament to the tailored support each athlete receives based on their specific needs and disciplines.

Widening the Support Network

Beyond individual athletes, the scheme has also embraced teams and upcoming talent, including para-badminton players and skeet shooters, indicating a broad-based approach to Olympic preparation. The inclusion of athletes across a spectrum of sports underscores India's ambition to not only participate but also to excel in the global sporting arena.

The Sports Ministry's proactive approach, through TOPS, to fund and support athletes' training abroad is a clear indicator of India's serious intent on the Olympic stage. By addressing the financial and logistical hurdles that athletes face, the