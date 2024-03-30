Sports Ministry Demands Action After AIFF Member Accused of Assaulting Women Footballers

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has called for immediate action following allegations of physical assault on two women footballers by All India Football Federation (AIFF) member Deepak Sharma during the Indian Women's League in Goa. Sharma, under scrutiny, denies the accusations, claiming a misunderstanding over a late-night incident on March 28.
Incident Details and Immediate Reactions
The controversy surfaced when two players from Khad FC accused Deepak Sharma of physical assault, alleging he was intoxicated. The incident reportedly occurred after a dispute over boiling eggs at their accommodation, triggering an outcry for justice and a call for enhanced safety protocols for women athletes. The AIFF has been directed by the Ministry of Sports to conduct a thorough investigation and take necessary legal steps to address the situation, emphasizing player safety as a paramount concern.
Official Responses and Denials
Deepak Sharma, also the General Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association, refuted the claims, suggesting the altercation was trivial and misinterpreted. The AIFF has temporarily barred Sharma from football-related activities pending investigation outcomes. The case has drawn attention to the broader issue of athlete safety, with political figures and the public demanding stricter adherence to protocols and immediate accountability.
Broader Implications for Sports Governance
The incident has reignited discussions on the safety of women in sports and the need for stringent measures to prevent such occurrences. It highlights the critical role of governing bodies in ensuring a safe environment for athletes and the importance of swift and transparent actions in response to allegations of misconduct. The AIFF's handling of the situation and the sports ministry's involvement underscore the growing intolerance for abuse and misconduct in sports.