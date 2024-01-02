en English
Sports

Sports Megastar's Big Announcement Shakes Up Scene: Snoop Dogg's Olympic Role, Cena's Cars, and More

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
In a move that has sent ripples across the global sports scene, a megastar has opted to announce a significant development on a platform dubbed ‘X’, eschewing the conventional Instagram route. This decision is believed to be influenced by one ‘dahelonmusk’, an individual whose moniker unmistakably echoes that of tech magnate Elon Musk, showcasing the reach of his influence even in the world of sports.

From the Streets to the Olympics: Snoop Dogg’s New Role

Renowned rapper Snoop Dogg has made a leap into sports broadcasting, announcing his new role as a regular reporter for the Olympic Primetime Show on NBC and Peacock for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. His responsibilities extend beyond the studio, with plans to explore the city, attend events, and interact with athletes. In an unexpected twist, the rapper has also entrusted his golden WWE Championship belt to the Philadelphia Eagles, to be kept safe until WrestleMania 40.

(Read Also: Snoop Dogg to Spice Up NBC’s Coverage of Paris 2024 Olympics Amid Security Concerns)

A Peek into John Cena’s Enviable Car Collection

WWE superstar John Cena’s love for automobiles is well-known. Boasting of a collection of 15 vehicles, including sports cars and muscle classics, Cena’s assortment includes gems like a rare 1969 MGC GT, a 1984 Cadillac Coup DeVille, and a 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560 4. The total worth of his collection is estimated to be a staggering $3 million.

(Read Also: 2024: A Year of Global Impact – Paris Olympics and US Presidential Election)

‘The Rock’ Banks on Texas Longhorns for Sugar Bowl Victory

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, former WWE star and Hollywood heavyweight, has predicted a win for the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl clash against the Washington Huskies. Following his prediction, the news spread like wildfire, garnering mixed reactions. Texas, with a 2-2 record, is credited with a dominant offensive line and efficient pressure on quarterbacks, transforming into playoff contenders under the guidance of head coach Steve Sarkisian.

UFC and Boxing Predictions for 2024

Tim Tszyu is tipped to become a two division world champ and defend his WBO strap in 2024, while fellow Australian Harry Garside is expected to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. UFC cards in Sydney and a showdown between UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland are among other highly anticipated events.

In the midst of these developments, a certain Chandler, referenced as a ‘mini Iranian Hulk’ at 185 pounds, has garnered attention. The reference draws a comparison between Chandler’s physique and the colossal figure of the Iranian Hulk, hinting at a significant physical transformation for Chandler, possibly in preparation for a sporting event or competition.

