Sports Illustrated's Uncertain Future and NRA's Second Amendment Education for Children

As the digital age continues to evolve, the impact on traditional journalism is becoming more noticeable. Two renowned media platforms, Sports Illustrated and Business Insider (BI), are at the forefront of this shifting landscape. Sports Illustrated, a pillar of sports journalism, is facing an uncertain future with the announcement of layoffs, leaving its writers on the brink of unemployment. On the other hand, Business Insider is facing scrutiny for veering away from its core focus on business-oriented content, electing instead to cover a broader range of social issues.

Sports Illustrated: A Glimpse into the Future?

The phrase 'Get woke, go broke' has been used to frame the current situation at Sports Illustrated. The magazine, once a beacon of sports journalism, now stands on shaky ground. The nostalgia associated with Sports Illustrated, the careers built by its sportswriters, and the influence it wielded in the world of sports, are all being overshadowed by the looming uncertainty brought about by the digital revolution.

Business Insider: A Shift in Focus

Business Insider, known for its incisive focus on commerce, is under criticism for venturing into social issues. An example of this shift is the publication's coverage of the National Rifle Association's (NRA) efforts to promote Second Amendment education among children. This includes controversial programs such as youth essay contests. Critics, like the president of Brady, a gun control advocacy group, express concern over the potential dangers of indoctrinating young Americans with a pro-gun stance. This is especially pertinent given that gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in the US.

Broader Implications

The criticism of Business Insider extends beyond its coverage of gun control. Other topics that have drawn criticism include the world's richest man's reliance on 'woke advertisers,' impatience among the ultrawealthy at Davos, and opposition to universal basic income initiatives. These developments highlight the shifting sands of journalism in the digital era.

The uncertainty at Sports Illustrated and the scrutiny faced by Business Insider serve as a stark reminder of the challenges in journalism today. As the digital age progresses, the industry will need to adapt, evolve, and perhaps, redefine its purpose and approach.