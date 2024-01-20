Sports Illustrated Faces Uncertain Future as Publisher Announces Mass Layoffs

Sports Illustrated, the iconic sports journalism brand, stands on the brink of a significant shift as its publisher, The Arena Group, prepares to lay off a substantial portion of its workforce. This mass layoff could potentially include the magazine's entire unionized staff, according to the NewsGuild.

Financial Struggles and Unpaid Licenses

The Arena Group's drastic decision comes in the wake of a series of financial struggles, including failure to pay licensing fees to Sports Illustrated's parent company, Authentic Brands Group (ABG). Consequently, ABG has revoked Arena Group's license to publish Sports Illustrated. This financial fiasco has led to the 'significant reduction' of The Arena Group's workforce, and it's unclear how the magazine will continue to be published in the absence of a licensing agreement.

Unionized Staff At Risk

The NewsGuild, which represents 80% of the magazine's staff, has warned that all union-represented workers are in danger of being laid off. The impending layoffs will affect over 100 employees, representing approximately 33% of the current workforce. The union is calling upon ABG to ensure the continued publication of Sports Illustrated and to honor the terms of all union contracts.

Uncertain Future for Sports Illustrated

As a result of these severe measures, the future of Sports Illustrated remains uncertain. Some staff members have already been dismissed, while others have been assured of job security for at least 90 days. Despite the turmoil, Authentic Brands Group remains confident that the Sports Illustrated brand will thrive under their management, even as they negotiate with The Arena Group and other potential companies.